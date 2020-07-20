ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Caleb Collins wasn’t sure how many innings he’d log on Monday.
Heck, he wasn’t quite certain how he’d perform once he stepped on the mound.
“That’s the first time I’ve pitched in like three years,” Collins said. “I just went for it.”
Turns out he did better than he could have imagined.
Collins carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and finished with a two-hit shutout as the A-Town Falcons closed out the East Tennessee High School Baseball League regular season by pounding the Patriots from Bluff City, Tennessee, 10-0, in six innings at Joe O’Brien Field.
The A-Town Falcons (11-1) earned the top seed for the ETHSBL playoffs and will play their first postseason game on Wednesday. They have won eight of their games via shutout.
“Just throw strikes and trust your defense,” Collins said. “That’s just doing your job.”
A rising senior at Abingdon High School, Collins struck out four and the only hits the Patriots (4-6-1) managed were singles from Tyson Mitchell and Corbin Dickenson.
“Caleb did a great job of attacking the zone,” said A-Town Falcons coach Andrew Francisco. “We were hoping to get two to three innings out of him, but once he settled in we decided to let him ride it out. Really proud of the way he competed.”
Collins got double-play groundouts to end both the fifth and sixth innings.
“My arm was about gone at the end,” Collins said.
Collins also had two hits to help his cause, while Ethan Gibson (three RBIs), Brody Dotson (two hits) and Luke Francisco (three walks) also fared well at the plate.
The Falcons will carry an 11-game winning streak into the playoffs.
“We’re excited,” Collins said.
Volunteers 10, Express 7
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – When Justin Reed struck out Bryson Almany at 11:06 p.m. Monday, it put the finishing touches on an eventful night at Cardinal Park.
“It was wild wasn’t it?” Reed said. “Lightning strikes, power delays. Just everything.”
In the end, the Volunteers from Church Hill, Tennessee, outlasted the Express from Bristol, Virginia, for a 10-7 triumph. It gave the Volunteers (4-8) a victory in their final regular-season game and kept the Express (6-5-1) from qualifying for the playoffs.
It took a while for both of those things to transpire.
A lightning delay at the end of the third inning halted the game for 69 minutes.
A power outage at 10 p.m. held things up for a bit.
The play on the field turned out to be pretty unpredictable as well.
The two squads combined for 17 runs, 11 hits, five errors, 13 walks, four hit-by-pitches and two pickoffs and each scored four runs in the sixth inning.
The Volunteers scored four more runs in the top of the seventh inning with Reed drawing a bases-loaded walk to break a 6-6 tie. Quinn Brooks followed with a RBI groundout and Jesse Rollins connected for a two-run single.
Reed took over on the mound for the bottom of the seventh after a herculean effort from Tucker Bellamy and fought through some stressful moments to polish off the win.
A recent Twin Springs High School graduate, Reed had a .436 batting average and 1.02 ERA as a junior for the VHSL Class 1 program in 2019. He hooked on with the Tennessee team this summer. He has signed with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
“It was fun,” Reed said. “I am glad I got to play with these guys and get to know them.”
The Express received two hits from JonAlan Richardson, two runs from Zane Poe and an inside-the-park homer from Zach Smith.
The marathon contest came after Team Whited from Kingsport, Tennessee, cruised to a 23-7 win over the Redwings from Johnson City, Tennessee.
The ETHSBL playoffs begin today at Cardinal Park as the third-seeded Vikings from Bristol, Tennessee, tangle with the Braves from Johnson City in a first-round matchup. The Vikings posted a 6-4 win in the regular-season meeting between the teams.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
A-Town Falcons 10, Patriots 0
A-Town Falcons 220 222—10 10 3
Patriots 000 000 0—0 2 4
Collins and Hayton. Anderson, Eaton (3), Hawk (6) and Lunsford, Miller (6). W – Collins (1-0). L – Anderson. HR – none.
Volunteers 10, Express 7
Volunteers 100 103 4—10 6 4
Express 001 104 1—7 5 1
Bellamy, Reed (7) and Wills. Poe, Bowman (5), Smith (6) and Almany. W – Bellamy. L – Smith. HR – Smith (E), 4th, none on (inside-the-park)
