ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Broadie Bailey is one of the youngest players in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League, but he pitched with all the poise of a varsity veteran on Tuesday night at Joe O’Brien Field.
The freshman-to-be at John Battle High School spun four innings of one-run ball to notch the win as the Express from Bristol, Virginia, posted a crucial 9-3 victory over the Raiders from Kingsport, Tennessee.
A crafty left-hander who wasn’t overpowering, Bailey allowed just two hits, registered one strikeout and overcame four walks as the Express (5-5-1) kept their ETHSBL playoff hopes alive.
The team entered the night tied for eighth in the 16-team league with the top six teams qualifying for the postseason. Needing a quality performance from its starting pitcher on Tuesday, Bailey delivered.
“He’s pitched two or three other times for us and done really well,” said Express coach Bryce Bowman. “I’m really proud of him and it’s good to get these young guys exposed to this level of play.”
Bailey proved he could handle a tense situation when the Raiders loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth inning by getting out of the jam unscathed.
“We had a lot of good hitting and defense to back things up,” Bailey said. “Not many strikeouts, but I had a good defense behind me.”
He also had a quality catcher behind the dish.
Bryson Almany has impressed with his play in the ETHSBL and went 3-for-4 and played stellar defense as usual on Tuesday.
“He’s a really good player,” Bailey said. “His arm and his blocking impress me. He can really move.”
Zane Poe added two hits for the Express, including an inside-the-park, two-run homer in the sixth inning. Zach Smith also contributed two hits for the winners.
A strange situation occurred after the Express turned an inning-ending double play in the fifth inning.
Tyler Depriest of the Raiders voiced his displeasure with the ruling and was ejected.
Since the Raiders only had nine players, they were left with a two-man outfield.
That shortage led to Poe’s one-out inside-the-parker in the sixth.
The Express play the Bulldogs from Hampton, Tennessee, on Thursday as they will look for another solid showing on the mound like the one they received from a youngster on Tuesday.
“This was a big one,” Bowman said.
A-Town Falcons 16, Bulldogs 1
J.I. Hayton was hittin’, Jake Thacker was thumpin’ and the A-Town Falcons from Abingdon, Virginia, are still winning.
Hayton’s four RBIs, Thacker’s four hits and another strong pitching performance helped the first-place Falcons cruise to a win over the last-place Bulldogs from Hampton, Tennessee, on Tuesday at Joe O’Brien Field.
The A-Town Falcons (10-1) have won 10 straight since a season-opening loss to the Vikings from Bristol, Tennessee. Entering Tuesday, the Demons (8-2) from Greeneville, Tennessee, resided in second place.
“It’s been fun,” said Chase Hungate, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the victory. “We’ve gotten good pitching and all-around we’re playing well.”
A Virginia Commonwealth University commit, Hungate has been focusing solely on the ETHSBL this summer.
“Just taking care of myself,” Hungate said.
The Falcons took care of business against the overmatched Bulldogs (1-9) early as Thacker, Hungate and Will Jennings each had RBI triples in the first inning. Peyton Dotson contributed three hits to an 18-hit barrage.
Luke Francisco, Jennings, Jack Ferguson and Jake O’Quinn combined to pitch a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts. The Falcons have given up just seven runs in 11 games.] The lone hit for the Bulldogs came off the bat of Brody Hicks and the lone run came in the top of the fifth inning as Caleb Royston drew a bases-loaded walk.
A-Town Falcons 16, Bulldogs 1
Bulldogs 000 01—1 1 1
A-Town Falcons 680 2x—16 18 1
Miller, Royston (1), Whitson (2), Hickman (4) and W. Street. Francisco, Jennings (3), Ferguson (4), O’Quinn (5) and Hayton. W – Francisco. L – Miller. HR – none.
Express 9, Raiders 3
Express 203 103—9 9 0
Raiders 000 120—3 5 5
Bro. Bailey, Brax. Emerson (5), Mayo (6) and Almany. Depriest, Ketron (3), Raleigh (5) and Howell, Depriest (3), Howell (6). W – Bro. Bailey. L – Depriest. HR – Poe (E), 6th, one on (inside-the-park).
