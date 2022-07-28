Encore: McClain, West Ridge working to build off successful first season

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – It was a moment Kaleb McClain will never forget.

He’s not the only one.

Eli Iacino nailed a 37-yard field goal at the final buzzer to lift West Ridge to a thrilling TSSAA Class 6A playoff victory last November over Cleveland.

“I will never forget that moment,” McClain said. “That was amazing. I am pretty sure everybody on that team is going to remember that moment for the rest of their lives. That is one you won’t forget.”

While West Ridge had its season end the following week at powerhouse Maryville, the Wolves had a terrific inaugural season, finishing with a 9-3 record, including that memorable playoff victory.

“I feel like we did achieve our expectations,” McClain said. “I feel like we did really good with what we wanted to do from the start and it is same this year.

“We always have the same mentality going into it so I think we will continue to do what we know how to do and we will see how far that gets us.”

Year two has begun at West Ridge, a school that opened last year from the consolidation of Sullivan South, Sullivan Central and Sullivan North. That move was an eye-opener at the start for all concerned.

“It was nerve-racking, but at the same time, it was exciting because you are going to meet new people, you are going to play with new people and the new facility,” McClain said. “It was exciting to hear about that.”

McClain, who previously attended Sullivan South, was certainly pleased with what awaited at West Ridge.

“It was exciting to hear about all the new stuff we were getting, the track, the field,” said McLain, a running back and defensive back for the Wolves. “The facility was the main part, but it was exciting to get out here and create a family with people you hadn’t known before.

“Now that it is year two out here we are a lot closer than we were last year.”

Preparations officially began earlier this week for the upcoming season, with the Wolves slated to host Volunteer in the season opener on Aug. 19.

“It is really exciting,” he said. “It was exciting to meet all the new freshmen. We are back together as a team, I am glad to be back out here. “

McClain isn’t the biggest player, but the 5-foot-9, 165-pound senior packs a punch for an offense that averaged 25.8 points per game. The Wolves tallied at least 31 points on four occasions, including 56 in the school’s first-ever game against Volunteer.

He scored one of West Ridge’s two touchdowns in that playoff win over Cleveland on a pass from Ethan Bergeron.

“He really brings a toughness side. He is small, but we played him at fullback and he is a real physical runner,” said West Ridge head coach Justin Hilton, who was also McClain’s coach at Sullivan South. “He has just been consistent. He is an explosive runner and plays the kind the ball I like to see somebody play, real physical and downhill.”

West Ridge senior offensive lineman Jeremy Kirkpatrick certainly likes blocking for him.

“He is great,” Kirkpatrick said. “It is wonderful knowing he is back there, just having him be able to plow through and keep going.”

Much more will be expected from McClain in the season ahead after the Wolves lost 28 productive seniors to graduation. That meant getting on the field last season was difficult, but he did just that.

“We knew it was going to be hard, but it was just one of those things where you just have to prove yourself,” he said.

Now it’s time to do it all over again. Only three starters return on both sides of the ball, but McClain said there is talent available to keep the good times rolling.

“We are just going to have to fill in the spots that we need,” he said. “We are going to have open gaps, they are going to have to get filled with people who know what to do.

“Every practice out here, it is a competition fighting for the spots.”

Being one of the few starters back, McClain will also have a role as a leader for the Wolves.

“He is not going to be the most vocal guy on the field, but he leads by example,” Hilton said. “He has played a lot of football, he is going to be one of our leaders, especially on offense.”

McClain, who took part in West Ridge’s football media day on Thursday, knows the key to success for the Wolves in the upcoming season.

“Just play how we know how to play, play how the team works, team chemistry is really what we need to focus on, getting to know your teammates,” he said. “If they fall down you have to pick them back up, that is one thing that we need to focus on.”

Football has seemingly always been a part of McClain’s life, and he’s is certainly happy about it.

“The thing I love most probably is the family you create, the people that you meet,” he said. “It is crazy you come out there and you are playing the game of football and you are getting to create a bond with these people that you have known for a short amount of time and then you slowly become a family,

“That is what I love about it.”