EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry Wasps ended the football season on Nov. 12 with a loss at South Atlantic Conference rival Limestone University in Gaffney, South Carolina.

One week later, the E&H coaches embarked on another challenge.

“We hit the road for recruiting and we pretty much worked at it non-stop until national signing day on Feb. 1,” E&H recruiting coordinator and running backs coach Nick Copas said.

The recruiting haul for the Wasps included 41 freshmen along with three mid-year transfers.

That transfer list features 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman Clayton Allen. The Maryland native saw playing time at the University of Maryland and has three years of eligibility remaining.

“There’s still work to do, but we put together a really good class and I can’t wait to watch those guys compete this fall,” Copas said.

As is common with small college programs, the point of emphasis for E&H was linemen.

“That’s where you win games,” Copas said. “We’re excited about the guys we’re bringing in on both sides of the line.”

The other mid-year transfers are 6-4, 265-pound offensive lineman Silas Fitzgerald (Norfolk State) and 6-2, 275-pound defensive lineman Andre Crawley, Jr. from Wagner College in New York. Fitzgerald is a graduate of Hidden Valley High School in Roanoke and Crawley is a Richmond native.

Familiar names such as 6-3, 250 defensive lineman Connor Roberts (Graham), 6-2 tight end Cannon Hill (Ridgeview), 6-foot receiver Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview) and 5-9 receiver Parker Prioleau (Radford) are also headed to Emory.

“Brandon is a dynamic athletic who runs good routes and catches the ball well,” Copas said. “Cannon has the versatility to play either tight end or slot in our offensive system.”

Look for the fiery Roberts to work at defensive end.

“Connor is a go-getter who is willing to pin his ears back and get after the quarterback,” Copas said.

The new names at the quarterback position for E&H are a pair of Virginia natives in 6-1 Landon Wilson (Louisa) and 6-3 Eli Foutz from Franklin County. Five-foot-eight 5-8 Matthew Peterson (West Jefferson, North Carolina) and 5-9 Camron Riley (Lorton, Va.) are in the mix at running back.

According to Copas, the foundation of the E&H recruiting efforts remains in Virginia.

“We want to have a presence at every school in the state and we want the best players across the state on our roster,” Copas said. “We feel like there’s good enough talent in Virginia to win championships in our conference.”

Several of the established football programs in the South Atlantic Conference offer the maximum allotment of 36 full scholarships. E&H currently does not offer the full 36, but numbers are growing each year.

Copas, 27, has directed the recruiting efforts at E&H for three years. From creative social media campaigns and flashy video packages to a huge rise in the number of transfers, Copas has seen many changes.

“Being able to offer scholarships as a NCAA Division II school has made things much easier in terms of the caliber of athletes we can get,” Copas said. “But most of the schools in our conference are recruiting the same kids, so it’s very competitive.”

What about world of the transfer portal?

“It’s like the Wild West, but we have to adapt to the times and be involved with the portal to survive,” Copas said. “Some programs have lost a lot of guys to the portal, but we’ve been blessed.

“Our focus is on high schools, and we’re always going to be very transparent with our recruits and their families. Personal relationships and honesty are very important parts of the recruiting process with us.”

Spring practice at E&H begins on March 15 and will conclude on Saturday, April 15 with a spring game.

To be successful in the modern age of college football, most coaches are busy seven days a week. That routine includes working the phones and social media outlets at night when athletes are home from school and practice

“It was a relief to get the national signing day over, but recruiting never really ends now,” Copas said.

Copas confirmed Thursday that Bluefield University is no longer on the E&H schedule and that no replacement has been selected.