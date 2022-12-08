Emory & Henry stings King on court

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps sting King

Hannah Spainhour has 24 points, including four 3s, and eight rebounds to help Emory & Henry to an 80-61 non-conference home win over King on Thursday night.

Emory & Henry (4-5) scored 29 third-quarter points to break open what had been a 36-33 lead for King at halftime.

Gracie Glance (16 points, five rebounds), Emma Santoro (13 points, six rebounds, three blocks) and Brianna Yarber (Patrick Henry / Sullivan Central) added 10 points and six boards.

Virginia High graduates Amaya Lee (eight points, 10 assists, five rebounds) and Taylor Owens (nine points) also contributed for the Wasps.

Le’Aije Ellington had 13 points and Tori Smiley added 10 for King (2-7). Ashley Allen had seven boards in the loss.

Jaelyn West (West Ridge) added nine points and seven boards.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

HERO Sports honors ETSU’s Huzzie

East Tennessee State defensive back was named an FCS All-American by HERO Sports as the media publication announced its postseason awards on Thursday.

In addition, redshirt freshman linebacker Chandler Martin earned HERO Sports Freshman All-American honors.

Huzzie registered 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 16 pass break-ups and 22 passes defended this past season for the Blue and Gold. Mars Hill. Martin registered a team-best 99 tackles, along with 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass break-ups and four passes defended.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King on top of NWCA poll

The King University women’s wrestling team has moved to the top spot in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Coaches Poll, with a total of 12 Tornado ranked at their weight classes. The Tornado narrowly edged North Central College, with King gaining 93 points and North Central getting 92.

This is the first time this season that the Tornado have been ranked in the top spot. King and North Central are the only two schools to have at least 10 individuals ranked. King is also ranked second in the dual meet rankings, behind 10-0 North Central and ahead of Colorado Mesa, McKendree and Augsburg.