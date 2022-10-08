Emory & Henry quarterback wins with arm and brain

It was a common sight on the Emory & Henry campus this past summer.

Around 8 each weekday morning, a group of athletes would gather on the E&H football field.

Welcome to Short Airlines.

Following Saturday’s convincing win against the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, E&H junior quarterback Kyle Short has thrown for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

Receivers Jermawn Ford, 6-foot-3 Tmahdae Penn and Kashawn Cosey each have at least 20 catches and over 209 yards receiving.

“It’s a really good connection and we’re all on the same page,” Short said. “We’ve got a big target in Penn who can go up get the ball, we’ve got Ford who runs great routes, and we’ve got Cosey and three receivers who are fast and reliable. Anytime those guys have man coverage and are running deep, I trust them to make plays.”

Ford, Cosey and Penn combined for 11 catches for 143 yards Saturday, as the Cavaliers dared to cover Penn with a single defensive back.

Seven other players caught at least one pass for E&H, with 6-foot-3, 235-pound Old Dominion University transfer Roman Ridley contributing three receptions for 57 yards receiving and a score.

“A lot of these guys stayed in Emory all summer,” Short said. “We’re always working out together, watching film or just hanging out.”

Work ethic has never been an issue with Short. Just consider how E&H head coach Curt Newsome refers to his quarterback.

“Oh yeah, Kyle is a gym rat who is highly intelligent,” Newsome said. “That intelligence really helps him because in our (Run-Pass Option) offense, the play develops after the snap. “

On most plays, an RPO quarterback must decide whether to run the ball, execute a handoff or pass.

“Kyle gets good pre-snap reads, and he’s very good on post-nap,” Newsome said.

How tight is the trust level between Short and his primary targets? Just ask Ford.

“Kyle knows where we’re gonna be on the field and he’s get us the ball in the right place. We just have to make the play,” Ford said.

Short pointed to other factors for his success, including his bond with clever offensive coordinator and play-caller Kamden BeCraft

“I like watching film and I love learning new things. I’m always asking offensive and defensive coaches why they do certain things,” Short said.

“Last season was my first time playing football in three years. With my experience, I feel the game has slowed down and the offensive line has been doing a great job.”

Several E&H players have mentioned the study habits for Short and his continual chase for perfection.

How deep is that devotion? Consider the summer vacations for the Lebanon, Ohio native.

“I’ve never even seen the beach before,” Short said. “I’m committed to football and I’m having a great time.”