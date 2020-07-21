Fall sports won't be played at Emory & Henry College.
Director of Athletics Anne Crutchfield announced on Tuesday that fall sports at Emory & Henry will be postponed until the spring. Winter sports that begin prior to the end of the calendar year will also be delayed to 2021.
"The pandemic has changed the scope of education as we know it, it has changed the life of everyone and athletics is not immune to that," Crutchfield said.
Fall sports impacted by the decision include football, men's and women's soccer, volleyball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's golf and equestrian.
"Amidst the continuing health and safety concerns and the growing Covid cases in our region, Emory & Henry College, in conjunction with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, is going to announce today the postponement of conference competition and championships for fall sports at this point through the end of the calendar year," said Crutchfield, in reading a statement during a zoom meeting. "We will return to competition after January 1st."
Winter sports affected by the delayed start to the season include men's and women's basketball, men's and women's swimming, men's and women's indoor track & field, and men's and women's wrestling.
