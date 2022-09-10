Emory & Henry looking to ‘finish’ games this season

BY BRIAN WOODSON

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Finish.

That is the theme for the 2022 version of the Emory & Henry Wasps.

It didn’t start well last week in a season-opening 27-20 loss to Concord in which special teams and red zone issues prevented the Wasps from claiming victory.

“There were some bright spots. We kept the football for 37 minutes and kept our defense off the field,” Emory & Henry head coach Curt Newsome said. “We are going to have to do that this year. We have been a fast-paced offense in the past, but right now we just can’t do that.”

The plan is to keep the ball away from opposing offenses.

“Time of possession has become important to us so that is kind of where we are as a program for this season,” he said. “I think when our guys came off the field they knew they let one go and I am glad they felt like that. I felt like that also.”

Those same feelings arose last season for the Wasps, particularly in a 46-45 loss to Bluefield University in which the Wasps led 38-17 going into the fourth quarter.

“We had our opportunities to win that game and that has happened several times,” Newsome said. “Going into this year our calling card was to finish and we didn’t do it last week. Hopefully that changes on Saturday at 6 o’clock.”

Emory & Henry (0-1) will for payback today with a visit to face those same Rams at Mitchell Stadium. Bluefield is led by Dewey Lusk, a former players and offensive coordinator for the Wasps. The Rams are 1-1, defeating Thomas More 42-35 before falling to NAIA powerhouse Georgetown 52-7.

“We are looking forward to playing them,” said Newsome, another E&H alumnus, who was a senior at E&H when Lusk was a freshman. “We know they throw the ball all over the yard. We felt like we kind of gave one away a year ago so we will see…This is their first home so I know they will be excited about that.”

This could be termed a must-win game for the Wasps with the remainder of the 11-game schedule all being NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference tilts, beginning next Saturday with defending SAC champion Newberry, which is currently ranked 13th in the nation.

“Our football team knows how important this game is going into the SAC conference a week from now,” Newsome said. “We need a little springboard into next week. It is a pretty good league, no question about it.”

Emory & Henry, which outgained Concord 276-273, were led by Kyle Short, who threw for 177 yards and a score, while Ferrum transfer Tmahdae Penn and Kashawn Cosey combined for 12 receptions. Grayson Overstreet also returned from injury and ran for 87 yards behind an experienced offensive line.

The Wasps had two chances inside the red zone in the third quarter last week, including once from the 1-yard line, but could only manage three points.

“Our offensive line is an older group and hopefully we can hold up in this league,” said Newsome, whose Wasps currently have some injuries on the defensive line. “We have got a lot of experience and we have got a lot of guys that care about the program.”

Defensively, Addison Kniceley had eight tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown for the

Wasps, which held Concord to 65 yards on the ground.

Newsome acknowledged there is still plenty of competition for positions, including at quarterback where Short shared first team duties with Charles Mutter this week in practice. Newsome hopes the veterans play well enough to allow the Wasps to hold off on playing many of them with an eye toward the future.

“We have got some young guys that we would like to redshirt,” Newsome said. “We think to build a program in this league you have got to play with an older team and for us to just throw freshmen out there who are 18 years old in this conference, I don’t think it is fair to them and it is not the way to build a program.”

Newsome is still enthused about the move to NCAA Division II, acknowledging it will take patience as the Wasps build their roster to compete with schools that have been offering scholarships much longer than they have.

“I am sure there are some naysayers out there that are concerned about it, but I think it is the best thing for Emory if they will just give us some time,” Newsome said. “We have been giving scholarships for a year and a half, everybody we play has been giving them for 70 [players].

“We will see how long it takes to catch up.”

No matter what awaits in the SAC in the season ahead, Newsome just wants to see his players give it their all.

“Let’s see if our guys will fight. It is a 60-minute game and we realize we can’t make mistakes,” he said. “Let’s go out and have fun and compete and I think our guys will do that all season long.”

Don’t forget to finish too.

“We are going over to Bluefield, a team we lost to in the last minute a year ago,” he said. “Hopefully we can rebound and play good football on Saturday.”