Emory & Henry has become second home for Rebels

While the Patrick Henry High School Rebels won’t be playing at their on-campus football stadium Saturday afternoon when they entertain Grundy in the VHSL Region 1D finals, the team will be taking the field at a venue less than a mile away that has become home sweet home.

Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium will be the site of the highly-anticipated showdown and it is a place where PH has won seven of the eight postseason games it has played at the facility since 2018.

“Our kids like playing there because it is a college field, it is turf and the facilities are tremendous,” said Patrick Henry coach Seth Padgett. “It just has a different feel when you play there.”

How did this arrangement begin four years ago?

“That fall was incredibly wet,” said Mark Palmer, PH’s head coach from 2011-2019. “We played Rural Retreat in game six I think, and after the game our field was destroyed. We did not step on the field again until we played on it senior night in Week 10. It rained all week and after the game it was unplayable, especially with us getting ready to host some playoff games.

“I spoke with the AD at Emory & Henry [Anne Crutchfield] and with [E&H football] Coach [Curt] Newsome [who had coached Palmer at Ervinton High School in the 1980s] and they graciously allowed us to use the field. I am not sure where we could have played otherwise, because of our field conditions.”

It wasn’t an entirely new development in Southwest Virginia.

“I knew J.I. Burton and some other Region D schools had played on the turf [at Carl Smith Stadium in Wise],” Palmer said. “So that gave me the idea.”

The results have been positive.

“I couldn’t love playing out there any more than I do, honestly,” said sophomore lineman Tyler Barrett of the Rebels. “The field is super nice and there’s a great atmosphere in the stadium no matter the time of day.”

Perhaps nobody relishes the experience more than PH assistant football coach and head boys basketball coach Fred Selfe. After all, the stadium is named in honor of his namesake and grandfather, who played and later served as a coach and athletic director at E&H.

“It has been extremely special and surreal,” Selfe said. “Emory has always been home to me and to be able to coach in a stadium that honors my grandfather for what he meant and what he did at Emory & Henry is what means the most to my family and I.”

Saturday’s game will actually be the fourth straight game on the college campus for Patrick Henry.

The Rebels played their final regular season game there, a 56-0 win over Northwood, and have beaten Hurley and Holston in the playoffs.

It might not technically be home.

Yet, it has still provided a homefield advantage.

“I like that it is always great field conditions, it’s always exciting to play on a college field and their facilities are really nice,” said Patrick Henry senior lineman Colton South. “I think we are comfortable with it because we have had a lot of opportunities to play on the turf and at that stadium.”

Selfe-made Rebels

A look at how Patrick Henry High School’s football team has fared in playoff games held at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium:

2022: Patrick Henry 42, Holston 7

2022: Patrick Henry 49, Hurley 8

2019: Galax 41, Patrick Henry 16 (Class 1 State Semifinals)

2019: Patrick Henry 24, J.I. Burton 0 (Region 1D Finals)

2019: Patrick Henry 29, Holston 6

2019: Patrick Henry 41, Honaker 14

2018: Patrick Henry 61, J.I. Burton 36

2018: Patrick Henry 47, Honaker 7