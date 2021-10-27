EMORY & HENRY FOOTBALL: Watkins fights through injuries to contribute at left tackle for Wasps

“Jalon and I are the same age and we’re roommates,” Watkins said. “I’m trying to teach him all I can.”

Watkins and Dingus have gained inspiration by the success of the VHS Bearcats football team, which improved to 7-1 win Tuesday night.

“The Bearcats have been putting up some ridiculous scores with coach (Derrick) Patterson. That’s encouraging to see,” Watkins said.

If Dingus ever needs an extra dose of inspiration, he can always hear about the day that Watkins basically played with a broken leg.

“I guess that would make a good story,” Watkins said.

Newsome said the status of injured E&H tailback Grayson Overstreet remains uncertain. The junior has already attempted two comebacks from a torn flexor injury.

Depth issues, especially along the defensive line, have been an issue in the three E&H losses.

“Our defensive coach (Bruce Tall) has done a great job, but it’s tough when you only have true walk-ons behind our four starters there,” Newsome said.

Newsome explained that he hasn’t been able to use around 36 players because they are receiving scholarship money as E&H continues its move to NCAA Division II status.