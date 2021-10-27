EMORY & HENRY FOOTBALL: Watkins fights through injuries to contribute at left tackle for Wasps

EMORY, Va. – It was the kind of effort that football coaches often use for motivational speeches.
The Emory & Henry Wasps were entering the ODAC championship game this past spring at Randolph-Macon when veteran offensive tackle Ricky Dodson was sidelined by a back injury.
That’s when E&H junior lineman Sean Watkins faced a painful choice.
“I had to step up and do my job,” Watkins said.
At the start of the four-game season, Watkins suffered a torn meniscus to his knee.
In the third game, the former Virginia High standout faced more misfortune when he broke the tibia in his right leg.
But those setbacks didn’t stop Watkins from competing in one of the biggest E&H games in years.
“It was hard to move and there was some pain, but I just had to deal with it,” Watkins said.
The misery was compounded when E&H dropped a 13-10 decision to Randolph-Macon in overtime.
“That was definitely a rough disappointing day,” Watkins said.
Watkins said his physical pain lingered for a week, but no surgery was required.
After seeing action in seven games the past two seasons, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Watkins has started every game this fall at the all-important left tackle spot.
“I love the position. There’s pressure at times, but I study my role and I know what I need to do,” Watkins said.
Through seven games, the Wasps (4-3) are averaging 36 points and 413 total yards game.
“We have good chemistry on our line and obviously we’re getting big rushing numbers each week,” Watkins said.
Entering Saturday’s home contest against former ODAC rival Washington & Lee, E&H running back Devontae Jordan ranks second among all NCAA Division III players with 1,275 yards rushing.
According to Watkins, the E&H line corps appreciates the way Jordan sets up blocks, bounces off initial hits and fakes out defenders.
“Devontae is a great athlete, and I’m glad we have him on our side,” Watkins said. “He’s makes unreal cuts and he’s just a tough guy.”
According to E&H head coach Curt Newsome, Watkins also has the qualifications for tough guy status.
“Sean proved that last spring,” Newsome said. “He’s the type of kid who just goes to work and gets the most out of his abilities.”
Watkins was three-year starter on the offensive line for the VHS Bearcats, earning first-team all-region status as a senior.
After attracting interest from various Division III schools, Watkins opted to make the 25-minute move to Emory.
“I love playing near home,” Watkins said. “Being so close to Bristol, my parents, grandparents, cousins and nephews can come to games.”
Watkins said he had relatives who played football for both Virginia High and Tennessee High. Another relative, Mark Webb, was a starting nose guard at Virginia Tech after rushing for over 1,100 yards at Patrick Henry as a senior in 1982.
Like most players at E&H, Watkins underwent some shock therapy when he was greeted by around 150 teammates for his first practice.
“That was pretty crazy, but the transition is easier when you can stick to the same position you played in high school,” Watkins said.
During that first season at E&H, Watkins served an apprenticeship behind 6-8, 300-pound left tackle Tyler Wetterings from Franklin County.
“Tyler was huge,” Watkins said. “I learned a lot from him, and from Daniel Bailey, in terms of technique and how to act on and off the field.”
Bailey, who starred at Abingdon, joined Wetterings as an All-ODAC offensive lineman.
Watkins is now passing along tips to his cousin Jalon Dingus, a former VHS football standout who is now junior linebacker for the Wasps.
“Jalon and I are the same age and we’re roommates,” Watkins said. “I’m trying to teach him all I can.”
Watkins and Dingus have gained inspiration by the success of the VHS Bearcats football team, which improved to 7-1 win Tuesday night.
“The Bearcats have been putting up some ridiculous scores with coach (Derrick) Patterson. That’s encouraging to see,” Watkins said.
If Dingus ever needs an extra dose of inspiration, he can always hear about the day that Watkins basically played with a broken leg.
“I guess that would make a good story,” Watkins said.
Newsome said the status of injured E&H tailback Grayson Overstreet remains uncertain. The junior has already attempted two comebacks from a torn flexor injury.
Depth issues, especially along the defensive line, have been an issue in the three E&H losses.
“Our defensive coach (Bruce Tall) has done a great job, but it’s tough when you only have true walk-ons behind our four starters there,” Newsome said.
Newsome explained that he hasn’t been able to use around 36 players because they are receiving scholarship money as E&H continues its move to NCAA Division II status.
“We decided to hold those players out this season so we could schedule ODAC teams and not have to go out and schedule schools from the NAIA and other levels. I wouldn’t do that that our kids,” Newsome said.
Those 36 scholarship players have stayed busy every Sunday evening with intra-squad scrimmages.
“And the guys really get after each other,” Newsome said.
As for next season, the Wasps will play Bluefield University along with teams from the South Atlantic Conference. Bluefield will become an annual opponent
Newsome is still trying to finalize details on the season-opening opponent. He expects that SAC members will allow E&H to compete for the league title.
The Wasps have also looked into the possibility of competing in one of the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) bowl games at the end of this season.
