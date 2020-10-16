Emory & Henry College halts athletic activities after positive coronavirus tests

EMORY, Va. — According to a statement from Emory & Henry on Thursday morning, all “non-essential” athletic activities, including practices, at the college have been suspended after 13 students tested positive for COVID-19 and 16 students are in quarantine.
A college spokesman added late Thursday that the majority, but not all, of the cases involve athletes.
Commuter student-athletes at E&H have been encouraged to come to class and participate in academic programming, which is under normal operations.
According to the prepared statement from E&H, members of the Washington County Health Department will be on campus next week to offer testing for all athletes as well as faculty, staff and students.
Following is the full release from E&H director of athletics Anne Crutchfield: “None of the active cases have been tied to any specific team. Emory & Henry Athletics makes every effort to adhere to campus policies and the recommendations of the NCAA.
“In an abundance of caution, we feel it is in the best interest of our athletes and staff to temporarily suspend our activities so that our students can return to good health and return to activities as soon as possible.”
There are currently no athletic contests scheduled at the college since all fall sports in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference were pushed back until the spring.
Football practice at E&H has been on hold since last week as the program awaits an NCAA-approved testing process for COVID-19.
The Wasps have already completed their acclimation period with freshmen and returning athletes but cannot begin contact drills until 25 to 50 percent of their players have been tested.
E&H head football coach Curt Newsome declined comment on Thursday’s news involving the positive tests.
E&H men’s basketball coach Ben Thompson said that his new players began practice last week. The first practice for the entire roster of 14 was Tuesday.
Thompson said that the resumption of practice will be based off COVID-19 test results.
“We are testing next week, and that will determine how quickly we can start back,” Thompson said. “Obviously, the well-being of our student-athletes is what takes precedence. So we are just trying to be very cautious.”
The public can track COVID-19 case numbers at E&H on the school’s COVID dashboard at www.ehc.edu/covid19.
