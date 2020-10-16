Emory & Henry College halts athletic activities after positive coronavirus tests

EMORY, Va. — According to a statement from Emory & Henry on Thursday morning, all “non-essential” athletic activities, including practices, at the college have been suspended after 13 students tested positive for COVID-19 and 16 students are in quarantine.

A college spokesman added late Thursday that the majority, but not all, of the cases involve athletes.

Commuter student-athletes at E&H have been encouraged to come to class and participate in academic programming, which is under normal operations.

According to the prepared statement from E&H, members of the Washington County Health Department will be on campus next week to offer testing for all athletes as well as faculty, staff and students.

Following is the full release from E&H director of athletics Anne Crutchfield: “None of the active cases have been tied to any specific team. Emory & Henry Athletics makes every effort to adhere to campus policies and the recommendations of the NCAA.

“In an abundance of caution, we feel it is in the best interest of our athletes and staff to temporarily suspend our activities so that our students can return to good health and return to activities as soon as possible.”