EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Former D-B standout Phillips, Wasps focused on ODAC title game

EMORY, Va. – Ivan Phillips has competed in many pressure-packed baseball and football games throughout high school and college.
One afternoon stands out.
The date was Sept. 2, 2018. The site was Ferrum, Virginia. The mission for Phillips was to start at middle linebacker in his very first game for the Emory & Henry Wasps.
“I look back on that day often,” Phillips said. “I had been away from football for a year and a half and wasn’t exactly sure what I was doing out there. I just listened to my teammates and coaches and tried to fly around.”
In a bizarre contest that featured a six-hour delay due to inclement weather, Phillips led the Wasps to a 45-29 win over the Ferrum College Panthers.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport has been a leader for the E&H defense ever since.
Another pressure situation awaits Saturday when the Wasps (3-0) travel to Randolph-Macon College (4-0) for a 1 p.m. kickoff in the first-ever ODAC title game. The last ODAC title for E&H came in 2000.
“The goal of every athlete is to win a championship ring,” Phillips said. “We know that our fans are excited. It’s our responsibility to handle business.”
Randolph-Macon has outscored foes by an average margin of 37-12 behind a bullish offense that averages 219 yards rushing per game.
“Macon is big and physical, but so are we,” Phillips said. “It’s going to be a street fight and we are prepared.”
E&H, which has an average victory margin of 37-6, generates 263 yards rushing and 202 passing per game. The most impressive stat for E&H is run-defense, where the Wasps allow just five yards per game.
What is the key for the E&H defenders?
“Chemistry,” Phillips said. “About all of our starters have been playing together for a couple years. We have a lot of leaders and strong level of trust.”
Phillips trails only junior defensive lineman Donovan Pinnix (Eden, N.C.) with 5.3 tackles per game. Phillips has also recorded 5.5 tackles per loss. E&H recorded 21 sacks as a team.
“The way we’ve played these past three games prove that we belong in the championship game,” Phillips said.
Phillips has also proved his point in football. As a freshman and sophomore in high school, Phillips was a member of the drum line for the massive Dobyns-Bennett band and even marched in the Rose Bowl parade.
After some urging from former D-B head football coach and E&H graduate Graham Clark, Phillips joined the D-B football team as a junior where he split time at a variety of positions on defense and offense.
“At the time, I thought baseball was my sport,” said Phillips, who was a standout on the D-B baseball team.
Phillips played centerfield for one season at longtime junior college baseball power Walters State in Morristown, Tennessee.
Realizing that he missed football, Phillips contacted D-B teammate and current E&H senior receiver Jacob Patton.
“I had never really been on the Emory campus until that first day of fall practice in my freshman year,” Phillips said. “I just came in with an open mind and all the puzzle pieces have matched.”
With each start, Phillips has become more a student of the game. At this point, he’s able to decipher different formations, personnel and keys.
“I wasn’t as vocal as a freshman, but that changed as I become comfortable with the schemes and the players around me,” Phillips said.
The education major with a 3.6 grade point average has also received motivation from roommate Grayson Overstreet, a 6-2, 220-pound strongman has been called one of the top running backs in NCAA Division III by E&H head coach Curt Newsome.
“Grayson and I are like brothers,” Phillips said. “We push each other and just go to work.”
A big job looms 296 miles away Saturday on the Randolph-Macon campus in Ashland.
“This game means a lot to our players, alumni community,” Phillips said. “We’re prepared.”
Newsome said he was impressed with the way Randolph-Macon handled rival Hampden-Sydney last week in a 28-0 road victory.
“I really feel that the best two teams in the conference are playing this Saturday,” Newsome said. “Macon is very sound on both sides of the ball.”
A point of emphasis for Newsome will be how his offensive line handles the large and athletic R-MC defensive front.
“Macon has created a little havoc with its defense,” Newsome said. “If we can have a stalemate up front, I feel good with our skill players.”
The E&H offense features senior quarterback Hunter Taylor (557 yards passing), Overstreet (385 yards rushing, six TDS) and 5-8 junior receiver Elijah Rice, who has contributed 356 yards receiving on just 11 receptions.
Newsome has spent the week stressing the rich tradition of E&H football along with the overall impact of a long-awaited ODAC title.
“I know some people will say this is tainted because we haven’t played a full season, but nothing could be further from the truth,” Newsome said. “This is a championship game and that’s how our guys are treating it.”
In addition to weekly COVID-19 tests, the E&H players have stayed in the same dorm in a bubble-like setting.
“To go through all we’ve had to go through and reach this point, it’s a big achievement,” Newsome said. “This game is like a reward for our players and fans.”
