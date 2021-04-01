EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Former D-B standout Phillips, Wasps focused on ODAC title game

EMORY, Va. – Ivan Phillips has competed in many pressure-packed baseball and football games throughout high school and college.

One afternoon stands out.

The date was Sept. 2, 2018. The site was Ferrum, Virginia. The mission for Phillips was to start at middle linebacker in his very first game for the Emory & Henry Wasps.

“I look back on that day often,” Phillips said. “I had been away from football for a year and a half and wasn’t exactly sure what I was doing out there. I just listened to my teammates and coaches and tried to fly around.”

In a bizarre contest that featured a six-hour delay due to inclement weather, Phillips led the Wasps to a 45-29 win over the Ferrum College Panthers.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport has been a leader for the E&H defense ever since.

Another pressure situation awaits Saturday when the Wasps (3-0) travel to Randolph-Macon College (4-0) for a 1 p.m. kickoff in the first-ever ODAC title game. The last ODAC title for E&H came in 2000.

“The goal of every athlete is to win a championship ring,” Phillips said. “We know that our fans are excited. It’s our responsibility to handle business.”