Elswick takes Region 1D title with fantastic finish

WISE, Va. – The Region 1D cross country meet featured one of the most compelling dramas of the season.

In cinematic fashion, Grundy senior Kaleb Elswick emerged with his second straight title Wednesday afternoon on the hilly Virginia-Kentucky Fairgrounds course.

Elswick posted a time of 16:46.50, as Lebanon junior Derek Mitchell followed in 16:46.60.

“You can’t ask for a better finish than that,” Elswick said. “That’s racing right there.”

Mitchell led much of the event before Elswick grabbed the lead entering the final hill. After Mitchell moved back to first down the hill, Elswick made his charge.

“(Mitchell) passed me pretty hard and I had to recover all the way on the bottom flat,” Elswick said. “I was able to hold on, but that was a real fight.”

It was a stressful day for Elswick.

“I was about to throw up at the starting line,” Elswick said.

The added challenge for Mitchell involved side stitches, or a side cramp, over the last half of the race.

“It hurt, but I was able to push through,” Mitchell said.

Early on, Mitchell was joined at the front by teammate Alec Deckard. Elswick waited for the opportunity to charge.

“(Elswick) kept gaining on me,” Mitchell said. “I heard him coming near the end, but I didn’t know where he was and I didn’t realize he was coming that fast. I will remember this meet.”

Lebanon entered the day ranked No. 1 among all VHSL Class 1 schools. One week after posting a perfect score of 15 at the Hogoheegee District meet, the Pioneers captured the team title Wednesday with a score of 28. Grundy (39 points) was next in line.

Veteran Lebanon coach Travis Hooker returned every runner from last year’s squad that finished second in the state meet. The starting lineup includes five juniors and one freshman.

Deckard contributed a third place effort Wednesday in a time of 17:02.50

“We accomplished what we wanted today,” Hooker said.

In the girls event, a familiar face added another notch to her resume.

Less than 24 hours after competing in the Region 1D volleyball quarterfinals at Patrick Henry, Grundy senior Jessi Looney earned her second regional cross country title in a time of 20:28.30.

“I’m very happy with my time, especially on this course and considering how steep that hill is,” Looney said.

Looney, whose only other experience at the Fairgrounds was in September, motivated herself Wednesday with a mind trick.

“I just try to think the second place runner is right behind me,” Looney said.

Grundy senior Alexsis Porter, who finished second Wednesday in 21:32.80, is accustomed to following Looney.

“Jessi is awesome,” Porter said. “She’s always in front of me, but I appreciate that because it gives me someone to run against.”

It was the best regional finish for Porter, who has battled various ailments the past couple of years including anemia.

“I’ve just reached the point where I can push through the pain and enjoy finishing behind Jessi,” Porter said.

Looney has been a four-year starter in five sports. She guided the Golden Wave to a regional title in track and field last spring.

“I usually have a game on Tuesday and Thursday during volleyball season, and then I try to find time for cross country before school or after practice,” Looney said.

Grundy (44 points) took the girls team crown, with Patrick Henry next at 62.

Just how much of a challenge was the hill during Wednesday’s meet?

“It was straight up,” Elswick said. “I’ve actually watched people go faster by walking instead of running. I tried to hold my stride to get up, but it’s a beast.”

As for the fantastic finish, Elswick was prepared.

“I’ve had races like that quite a bit, but usually it’s with Adam Gibson of Castlewood,” Elswick said.

The state cross country meet is set for Nov. 12 on the flat layout at Green Hill Park in Salem.

“It will be a whole different ball game next week, and I’m just going to give it everything I have,” said Elswick, who finished second at state last year to a senior from Mathews.