Elizabethton blanks State Liners

It was a walk in the park for the River Riders.

Elizabethton managed just two hits, but drew 10 walks in a 5-0 Appalachian League victory over the Bristol State Liners in front of 904 spectators on Saturday evening at DeVault Stadium.

Elizabethton (8-2), which defeated Bristol in “sudden death” on Friday night, scored twice in the second against Bristol starter Trey Valka on a bases-loaded walk and a passed ball, The River Riders added a run on an RBI double from Isaac Williams in the fourth, and put up two more in the sixth on an RBI single by reigning Appalachian League Player of the Week Owen Carapellotti and a ground ball out by Harrison Rodgers.

Elizabethton also had five stolen bases.

Bristol (3-7) managed just three hits off five Elizabethton pitchers, including Carter Lovasz (William & Mary), who improved to 2-0 by allowing just one hit, striking out five and walking one in five innings.

Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) and Braxton Church (Appalachian State) had a hit apiece for the State Liners. Tennessee High graduate Daniel Hicks (Rhodes) was 0-for-3 in the loss.

Valka (Houston Baptist) struck out eight, but also walked six in 3 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Bristol visits Greeneville on Monday. All teams are idle across the Appalachian League today.