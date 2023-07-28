For the second straight season, a local duo was recognized at the state level for broadcasting excellence.

Josh Floyd and Gary Lester – the broadcast team for Emory & Henry College football on 90.7 WEHC-FM and 90.5 WISE-FM – took home the state’s top honor within non-commercial sports coverage as part of the Virginia Association of Broadcasters annual convention earlier this summer.

The win was the third such honor bestowed upon the E&H broadcasting group over the last five years. The duo also took home second-place honors during the VAB 2020 annual event as well.

Floyd will enter into his 16th season as the Wasps’ play-by-play broadcaster this fall, while Lester returns for his 11th consecutive season as color commentator. Lester (’75), who played for the Blue & Gold, will again host his weekly Keys to the Game broadcast with Wasps’ head football coach Curt Newsome. The program will run Mondays at 6 p.m. from mid-August through the conclusion of the 2023 fall campaign, E&H’s third year as part of its Division II transition.

The Wasps also kick off their second full season within the South Atlantic Conference, opening the 2023 season at non-conference foe Concord University on Saturday, Sept. 2. E&H, which plays five of its first six on the road, hosts Wingate for the home opener as part of Friends and Family Weekend Saturday, Sept. 23.

Floyd and Lester will broadcast all 11 games again this fall, which includes a 30-minute pregame show prior to kickoff.