ED CRESSEL CLASSIC: Union's Potter, Satterfield rely on one another

BRISTOL, Va. – During the week, Thomas Potter and Johnny Satterfield try to bust moves on each other in the Union High School wrestling room.

On the weekend, Potter and Satterfield seek out pins and punishment on others.

Take Saturday’s Ed Cressel Classic at Virginia High for example.

Potter improved his career varsity record to 34-0 by earning a two-minute pin in the finals of the 160-pound weight class.

Satterfield then earned a 9-5 decision in the 170-pound finals and was later named as the most valuable wrestler for the upper weight classes. Potter had a front row view of his practice partner’s match.

“It awesome to have that kind of support,” Satterfield said. “Thomas and I are a good counter. He’s got a little size on me, but I’m a little stronger and more compact. We motivate each other.”

The work of the Union combo was just one of the storylines in the 35-team event.

North Carolina power Avery County compiled 203 points to take the team title. Rural Retreat (194), Dobyns-Bennett (182), David Crockett (170) and Union (120) rounded out the top five.

Rural Retreat junior Ely Blevins (23-1) wasn’t lacking for motivation. Before and his after his win at 132 pounds, Blevins wore the Class 1 state championship ring that he captured last season.

“I bring out the ring for special events,” said Blevins, who executed a 47-second pin in the finals.

The backstory for Blevins is a common one at Rural Retreat. He was introduced to the sport in kindergarten with the Rural Retreat Indians Wrestling Club and has continually refined his technique under the guidance of longtime RR head coach Rick Boyd.

“Our winning tradition pushes all of us,” Blevins said. “We want to live up to what those older wrestlers accomplished, and do even better. And we always work hard with Coach Boyd.”

There was another piece of motivation for Blevins Saturday, and it was a common one for wrestlers at all levels.

“I wanted to get the match over, and then go home and eat,” Blevins said.

Work is never an issue for Rural Retreat 220-pounder Eli Fortuner. The senior improved his 2022 record to 23-0 with a pin in 4:33

“I was always trying to outwork everybody in the room,” Fortuner said.

Fortuner advanced to the finals of the NHSCA High School Nationals last summer in Virginia Beach before falling to top-ranked Nick Feldman from Malvern Prep of Pennsylvania.

The path to perfect for Fortuner has included a training stint with Rural Retreat Wrestling Club, the New River Wrestling Club and the Christiansburg-based Virginia Elite.

A senior, Fortuner is a two-time state champion. He doubles as a middle linebacker and fullback in football.

“I’m working on my third title,” Fortuner said. “I faced a stronger guy in the finals today, but I had a better gas tank.”

The 6-foot-1 Potter knows the sweet taste of state championship gold after his victory as a freshman.

“I’ve put a lot of work into getting better, and Johnny and I push each other every day,” Potter said.

Potter has trained with the Kingsport-based Kingsman Wrestling Club since the sixth grade. One of his mentors at the club is former NCAA champion Nahshon Garrett from Cornell.

More guidance for Potter comes from his father, who earned the nickname of “Touchdown” Tommy Potter for his success as a football player at now defunct Appalachia High School.

“There’s no pressure there,” Thomas said. “I just do my own thing.”

The 5-foot-9 Satterfield is also unique. With a physique like He-Man and a relentless work ethic, the junior has posted finishes of second and third in the Class 2 state tournament.

“Those losses were definitely tough, but that just adds more fire for this season,” Satterfield. “I’m going to come at you the entire match.”

Satterfield (20-2) credits his daily grind sessions with Potter for part of his success.

“Thomas has a funky style, and he can jump over the head and climb on the backs of his opponents,” Satterfield said. “We’re great for each other.”

Who wins those practice room wars between Satterfield and Potter?

“It just depends on which one of us gets tired first,” Satterfield said.

Rural Retreat junior Parker Stone captured the 106 pound title Saturday.

The list of area wrestlers who earned runner-up finishes Saturday included Castlewood’s Adam Gibson (113), Abingdon’s Dalton Minnick (126) Rural Retreat’s Justin Martin (145), Lebanon’s Cole Jessee (152 pounds), Castlewood’s Jacob Maxfield (182) and Rural Retreat’s Colton Terry at 285.

Avery County senior Ethan Shell (38-0) was selected as the top wrestler in the lower weight classes after earning 3-0 decision in the finals of the 138-pound weight class.

