RICHMOND, Va. – The Eastside Spartans might not have staked their claim as the best Class 1 girls basketball team in the Virginia High School League on Thursday afternoon, but Azzy Hammons certainly made a state-wide statement on the big stage.

The sensational sophomore produced a memorable 37-point performance in Eastside’s 70-65 loss to the Rappahannock County Panthers in the title game at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

Folks were still marveling at that scoring spree well after the final buzzer had sounded as Hammons made her presence known and showed why she is one of the most prolific scorers in the Commonwealth.

Make that all capital letters in the state capital: A-Z-Z-Y H-A-M-M-O-N-S.

“Wow,” said Rappahannock County coach Jeff Atkins as he shook his head. “Unbelievable ballplayer.”

Hammons had 10 points in the first quarter, 11 points in the second quarter, 11 more in the third and five in the fourth.

There was a one-legged jumper that she unleashed in front of the Rappahannock County bench that found nothing but the bottom of the net and she later banked in a deep 3-pointer.

There was a variety of drives and pull-up jumpers. She was 15-for-31 from the field, 2-for-9 from 3-point range and 5-for-8 at the foul line.

Rappahannock County senior Savannah Loving drew the initial defensive assignment on Hammons and she didn’t love it.

“We’ve been preparing for this game all week and they told me, you’re going to be guarding No. 30 and I was like ‘OK.’ I was doing the best I could on her, I think,” Loving said. “She was just knocking down some crazy shots that I did not expect to go in at all.”

How did she rank among players Rappahannock County has faced this season?

“We’ve got a player in our district, Macy Smith from [Class 2] Strasburg,” Atkins said. “She and [Hammons] are two of the best players I’ve seen up close and personal.”

Eastside coach Terri Anne Hill Funk is used to such exploits from the phenom.

Hammons scored 23 points and made the go-ahead shot in Monday’s 53-52 state semifinal win over J.I. Burton. Keep in mind she is in the 10th grade and already has amassed more than 1,000 career points.

“I said this after the Burton game, big-time players make big-time shots,” Funk said. “I believe today put all the negative voices that we’ve heard at bay and she showed she is definitely one of the top players in the state of Virginia. I’ve said that all year long and she’s definitely one of the top shooters. That was her game of the year and what a better day to have that.”

Eastside fell behind by 14 points in the first half, but Hammons sparked a rally with her offensive execution.

“She’s a heck of a player,” said teammate Taylor Clay. “Probably one of the main reasons that we were in that game in the first place. Hitting tough shots – that’s the normal for her.”

Hammons fought through tears as she was interviewed in the aftermath of the tough five-point loss. She wanted that state title.

“Definitely not how I wanted it to go, but I’m blessed to have been here with these girls and these coaches,” Hammons said. “It was definitely a good experience.”