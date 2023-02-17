WISE, Va. – With leading scorer Azzy Hammons slowed by a box-and-one defense, the Eastside Spartans girls basketball team needed a new hero Friday against the J.I. Burton Raiders.

Taylor Clay filled the role.

One year after missing the playoffs with a knee injury, the junior point guard delivered 21 points, seven steals, six rebounds and three assists as the Spartans earned a 45-38 victory in the Cumberland District tournament championship at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.

“I think dealing with all those challenges last year has helped me in games like this,” Clay said. “When I got injured, the Lord was telling me to be patient. That was kind of tough, but it was good preparation for tense situations.”

Eastside converted 18 of 25 free throw attempts, while Burton was four of eight from the line.

Junior forward Taylor Phipps led Burton with nine points, while sophomore center Reghan Sensabaugh added seven rebounds. All eight players on the Burton roster scored.

The Raiders opened a 37-32 lead with 4:16 left in the game, but the Spartans answered with back-to-back 3-pointers from Kaylie Rasnick and Clay to go up 40-38 with 2:08 remaining.

“Azzy is a great player, but Burton did not let up on her with its defense,” Clay said. “That attention took one of Burton’s defenders away and we were able to drive inside.”

Eastside extended its margin to 43-38 at the 1:15 mark on a pair of free throws by Lexi Carter and then held on.

“Taylor just took over the game at the end,” Eastside coach Terri Anne Hill Funk said. “Burton face-guarded Azzy the entire night and we couldn’t get her the ball. Props to Burton on great defense, but we were able to spread them out in the final minutes and that allowed Taylor to penetrate.”

Burton (13-11) will host Lebanon in the first round of the Region ID playoffs on Tuesday, while Eastside (18-5) will host Grundy.

Third place game

Twin Springs 39, Rye Cove 34

In a battle between Scott County teams, senior guard Kayli Dunn and senior forward Preslie Larkins each scored 12 points as Titans earned the overtime win and regional berth.

Rye Cove was led by junior Gracie Turner (12 points) and sophomore Naquila Harless with nine.

BOYS

Championship

Eastside 43, Twin Springs 41

The Spartans captured the boys title on a short jumper by 6-foot-3 senior Kaleb Lawson with one second remaining.

“We were running down the clock and I had a mismatch with my defender in terms of size,” said Lawson who finished with 11 points. “I saw what I needed, drove the ball inside and put the ball up. It went right in the hole. It’s crazy. That’s the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

Senior forward Eli McCoy led Eastside with 19 points and 13 rebounds. After struggling on offense for three quarters, the Spartans scored 23 points in the fourth.

Bradley Owens paced Twin Springs with 18 points while Connor Lane added 12.

Twin Springs took a 17-12 lead into halftime behind a combined 13 points from Lane and Owens. Eastside connected on just 4 of 19 field goal attempts in the first half while making eight turnovers

The Titans held a 20-12 advantage at the 3:45 mark of the third quarter when Cole Mullins sank a 3-pointer for Eastside.

On a three-point play from Lawson and a driving layup by McCoy, the Spartans pulled within 32-31 with five minutes left in the game. Eastside then created a 32-32 tie at the 4:38 mark on a Ben Sutherland free throw.

The Eastside fans erupted with 2:45 left when the Spartans finally grabbed a 39-37 advantage on a stick back and free throw by McCoy. Owens fouled out on the sequence.

Eastside’s margin grew to 41-37 with 2:03 left on two McCoy free throws, but Lane scored on a steal to make the score 41-40 moments later.

Following a free three by Horne at the 1:19 mark, Lawson made his mark in the Eastside basketball history books.

Eastside (14-9) will host Chilhowie Tuesday in the regionals, while Twin Springs (16-7) will host Hurley.

Third place game

J.I. Burton 67, Rye Cove 48

For the past three years, Maxwell Gilliam saw limited playing time with the Union Bears.

The 6-foot-3 senior has a new role for the J.I. Burton Raiders.

Relying on leaping ability and a soft shooting touch, Gilliam collected 21 points, 14 rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists as the Raiders earned a Region 1D playoff berth.

Did being a part of the successful Union program and earning a Class 2 state ring, help Gilliam prepare for the pressure of Friday’s showdown?

“Just knowing the commitment it takes to advance in the playoffs has helped,” Gilliam said. “I saw the work that (Union’s) state title group put in and the energy those guys put in when the gym was empty due to COVID.

“Tonight, we were coming off a loss to Eastside so we had to come out with intensity.”

Gilliam is one of seven seniors on the Burton roster.

Noa Godsey (12 points, eight rebounds), Duante Keys (10 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks) and Clay Hart (12 points) also played well for Burton. Keys averages 10 rebounds per game.

Burton (15-9) will host Patrick Henry Monday night.

J.I. Burton coach Caleb Church has guided the Raiders to the regionals in each of his four years in Norton.

“We had to have that win-or-go home mentality tonight, and this win meant a lot to our seniors,” Church said. “It was a group effort, but Max did it all for us on offense and defense.”

Youthful Rye Cove, which connected on 11 3-pointers, was led by Carter Roach-Hodge with 11 points and Kaden Chavez with seven rebounds. The Eagles (3-20) converted 11 3-pointers.

“Rye Cove shot the lights out from three, but we were able to stop them in the paint and win the rebounding battle,” Church said.