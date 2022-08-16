Eastside looking for new coach as Ruff steps away

For the first time in two decades, Barry Ruff will not be the head coach of a girls basketball team in far Southwest Virginia.

The 48-year-old Ruff handed in his resignation on Tuesday morning in officially stepping down as the bench boss of the Eastside Spartans.

“It was one of the most difficult decisions I ever had to make, but a necessary one,” Ruff said. “I made the choice to resign as a personal matter, which also includes a family decision.”

Ruff went 123-55 in his seven seasons at the school in Coeburn with the highlight being a 25-4 showing in 2018 that featured a Region 1D championship and spot in the Class 1 state semifinals.

At one point during his tenure, Eastside won 44 consecutive Cumberland District games.

“He certainly did put his whole heart into the game, just as much as I did and I sincerely appreciated that about him as a coach,” said Hannah Wyrick Lunsford, a 2018 Eastside graduate who scored more than 2,000 career points. “He definitely believed in me and that made me want to work harder and made me fall in love with the game more.”

Prior to his stint at Eastside, Ruff won 187 games in 12 seasons at the helm of the Castlewood Blue Devils. Castlewood reached the state semifinals in 2013 under his watch.

“I am very pleased with my time at Eastside, as well as Castlewood.,” Ruff said. “Leading two separate programs to the Final Four was a very proud moment for me.”

Eastside went 16-10 this past season and lost to Rural Retreat in the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tournament. The squad had just two seniors and Azzy Hammons averaged 21.5 points and 3.5 steals as a freshman.

When practice rolls around in November, Ruff will be absent from directing a team through the rigors of a long season.

“It will be a change for me this year,” Ruff said. “I have always been on the sideline since 2003, but I will be in the stands cheering on my oldest son [Tru], who is an eighth-grader this year.”