East falls to South Gibson in TSSAA 3A baseball

SMYRNA, Tenn. – Sullivan East fell to South Gibson in a lopsided TSSAA Class 3A first-round state baseball tournament game that was doomed from the start by a six-run rally by South Gibson in the top of the first inning and ended in 12-2 score that qualified for the mercy rule.

“They jumped on us, and ya know that’s baseball,” said East coach Mike Breuninger. “We gotta bounce back tomorrow, we’ve had a few other times this season where things didn’t go our way and we talked about bouncing back the next day. And this team has done it, and I expect them to do it tomorrow.”

Neither Tyson Mitchell nor Corbin Dickenson could slow down the white hot South Gibson bats. South Gibson ended up scoring 15 hits and eight earned runs, and only striking out four times.

Following the quick start by South Gibson, East players Tyson Mitchell and Dylan Bartley were able to find home plate, with Dylan Bartley hitting a moon shot over the center field wall in the bottom of the first.

“This group of kids worked hard all year long, and battled through the ups and downs and I’m proud of them obviously for making it to the state tournament,” Breuninger said.

Bryson Robbins and Jack Brafa shared the load on the mound for South Gibson, with Brafa only throwing 26 pitches in his two innings of relief. They also only allowed five total hits all game, and only allowed one walk compared to their five strikeouts.

Sullivan East will play Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. (CDT) from the losers bracket, and will have to play two games tomorrow if they can win their first matchup.

