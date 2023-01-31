East by a Hare

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – The Sullivan East and Tennessee High girls basketball teams clashed in a nail-biter on Tuesday at the Dyer Dome, and the Patriots won by a Hare.

Senior Jenna Hare piled up 25 points and Tennessee High’s Anna Kate Kinch barely missed a short baseline floater with two seconds remaining as East held on for a 50-49 Upper Lakes Conference victory.

Hare had a good vantage point when Kinch let loose for the potential game-winner.

“I saw it,” Hare said. “I was just praying, ‘Please don’t go in. Please don’t go in.’ I thought it was good; I’m not gonna lie.”

Asia Cairns corralled the rebound to seal it.

“Asia stepped up big all night,” Hare said. “Getting that rebound at the end – we wouldn’t win without that. … I looked over and I swear she was boxing out three people.”

Hare was 13 of 19 at the foul line. She made 8 of 10 in the fourth quarter when she was obviously gassed. Hare played all but 1.5 seconds of the game.

“Jenna wore their whole team out,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “She was running on fumes. I generally save my timeouts, but I can’t because we can’t take Jenna off the floor. But she’s gotta get some break. She asked to (sit out 1.5 seconds). She made big plays, obviously, for us.”

Cairns made a difficult driving leaner to give the Patriots a 49-44 lead with 1:36 left.

Two Keeyanah Foote free throws and a follow by Anna Kate Kinch got the Vikings within 49-48 with 40 seconds left. Hare made 1 of 2 free throws with 26.9 seconds left for a 50-48 lead, but Kendall Cross’ driving basket tied the score at 50 with 16 seconds left.

Hare hit 1 of 2 free throws with 11.1 seconds remaining for the winning margin.

Cairns scored 12 points for East.

“Asia played great,” Aubrey said. “She played really bad her first rotation and I took her out and told her, ‘You’ve got to play.’

“We needed that one other person other than Jenna, and she’s capable of doing it. She also got some big rebounds and she made a few big plays in our press.”

East improved to 1-5 and 8-19. Tennessee High fell to 3-3 and 12-13.

“I’m really proud of my team,” Aubrey said. “This has been a really hard year. We had a lot of inexperience. We’ve had two great weeks of practice and I appreciate that they got rewarded for those two weeks.”

Kylie Hurley scored all nine of her points from 3-point range for East.

Hare now has 2,382 career points. Katie O’Dell, East’s all-time leading scorer, has 2,537 points.

Cross scored 25 points for the Vikings. Kinch added nine.

BOYS

Tennessee High 47, Sullivan East 38

The Vikings boys avenged a loss at Viking Hall with a 47-38 win against East.

Creed Musick scored 21 points for the Vikings (4-2, 20-6). Brandon Dufore scored 10 and Colin Brown and Maddox Fritts added eight apiece.

Drake Fisher led the Patriots with 21 points.