E&H's move to the SAC is now official

That buzz coming from Emory & Henry College is official.

Now comes the hard part. Competing in what is arguably the toughest NCAA Division II conference in the nation.

“No question about it. I am a little concerned about that,” E&H football coach Curt Newsome said. “There are some Division II conferences I would really feel comfortable going in right away. I don’t know if this is one of them, these guys play with real live players.”

E&H’s move to the South Atlantic Conference became official on Friday. E&H had been part of the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference since 1976 before spending last year as a Division II independent after accepting an invitation to join the SAC in November of 2020.

“We could not be more excited about becoming members of the SAC,” E&H athletic director Anne Crutchfield said. “Our relationship with the other SAC schools already has been so positive that we are excited to reconnect with our past when we were part of the old Smoky Mountain Athletic Conference and excited to join such a prestigious conference.”

E&H, which spent last year as a provisional member of the 13-school SAC, will do the same in the upcoming school year – pending NCAA approval on July 14 – and then becomes eligible for a third provisional year and SAC championship status during the 2023-24 calendar year.

Full NCAA Division II membership is slated to occur in the 2024-25 school year.

What awaits is one of the more competitive Division II leagues in the nation.

“We understand that the SAC is one of the best conferences in all of Division II, national champions are coming out of the SAC,” Crutchfield said. “We understand we have our work cut out for us and that this is going to be a process. We are recruiting good kids, good academic kids that are good athletes and we know this is going to take some time and we will just hopefully continue to chip away until we are competitive in everything.”

E&H men’s basketball coach Ben Thompson calls the SAC the ACC of Division II athletics.

“It changes everything. It is arguably the best league in the country, and it has high academics in the Southeast region,” Thompson said. “There is a lot of similarities to the ACC. Prior to this year I think the SAC had sent somebody to the Final Four or the national championship every year for 7 or 8 straight years. It is just a big-time level league.”

E&H is now able to offer athletic scholarships, something that wasn’t allowed in the ODAC, and Newsome has already seen a difference on the recruiting trail as the Wasps play catchup with schools who have been stockpiling talent with that money for decades.

“No question,” said Newsome, who was able to bring in around eight kids from the Tidewater area, six from Richmond, and had six more on campus for visits on Friday. “Those are areas that we just couldn’t recruit before. We still need to make a living within four hours of our place, but it does allow us to go other places in the state and get players.”

Thompson has seen similar results, adding that the Wasps are often competing against lower-level Division I leagues like the Big South and Southern Conference for athletes.

“It has really kind of changed everything,” Thompson said. “It has made it a little bit easier in getting high caliber kids, but it is made harder because now we are going up against Division I schools and we are recruiting the same caliber kids.”

Crutchfield said another advantage of the move is the proximity to many SAC schools, including University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Tusculum, Lincoln Memorial, Carson-Newman and Lenoir-Rhyne, all of which are less than three hours from campus.

That not only benefits the student-athletes, but the avid E&H fan base as well.

“When you look at the footprint of the SAC, geographically it is just a better fit for us,” she said. “We are excited, we think our fans will have the opportunity to travel where they didn’t before and fans from opposing schools will have the opportunity to come to Emory & Henry so we think it is just a much better fit for us.

“It is also good for our student-athletes, not only from a competitive standpoint, but they will miss so much less class because our travel is cut down so much. All around, it is just a better situation for our student-athletes.”

Football season is closing in at E&H, with fall drills beginning on Aug. 3, and the opening game slated for Sept. 3 against NCAA Division II foe Concord at Fred Selfe Stadium. The initial SAC game will also be played at home on Sept. 17 against defending SAC champion Newberry College, which advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs last season.

“It is still football. That thing doesn’t change, it is still a 100-yard field,” Newsome said. “It’s just different, you get so accustomed to the teams in your league and playing them over a period of time. You know what you are going to get going into a season.

“That has been different for us. We have exchanged film with the league, which you can tell there is a difference in talent level. We have got to step up our game.”

Basketball faces a similar challenge, according to Thompson, whose Wasps went 2-1 last year against SAC opponents, splitting a pair of games with UVa-Wise and defeating Mars Hill.

“They got a little bit of a taste last year, but a lot of our guys have been watching film and watching games from the SAC. They are kind of chomping at the bit to get into it,” Thompson said. “They have worked really, really hard so our expectations are to come in and to compete right away. I think our guys’ effort and our culture will help us hopefully make an impact sooner rather than later…

“I know our guys are excited. I know there is a lot of buzz on campus and the community and the region. I think our fans and our alums will quickly figure out just how big time this league is.”

Come ready to be entertained.

“It is definitely bigger, faster, stronger, more entertaining,” Thompson said. “It is really, honestly, like we are going into the Big South or the SoCon. That league is much more similar to the Big South or the SoCon than it is to some other D-II leagues and for sure the Division III level.”

Much is going on at E&H, from expanded curriculum offerings to the addition of new athletic offerings adjacent to I-81 that will include soccer fields and track and field and equestrian facilities.

“The response from the community has been extremely positive. Not to sound like a pun, but there really is a buzz around the campus about the excitement about moving into the SAC and this new chapter in the history of athletics,” Crutchfield said. “This is just part of lots of good things going on at Emory & Henry.

“We have some great academic offerings, we opened a new School of Business, our nursing program is up and running, just a lot of good things going on on campus right now.”

