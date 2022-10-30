E&H women win season finale

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Wasps win season finale

Olivia Haynes and Adrienne Harris each scored goals to lead Emory & Henry to a season-ending 2-1 home victory over Salem University (W.Va.) on Sunday.

Natalie Capone and Adriana Regh combined for five saves in goals for the Wasps, which finished the campaign with 3-11-2 mark.

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Winless season ends for E&H

Spencer Scott had 11 saves in goal for Emory & Henry, but that was enough for Salem University (W.Va.) to defeat the Wasps 1-0.

Jado Masambeta had three shots on goal for the Wasps, which finished the season with an 0-15 record.

SUNDAY

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Southwest Virginia Community College at Ferrum (Exhibition), 6 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Salem (W.Va.) at Emory & Henry, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Salem (W.Va.) at Emory & Henry, 1:30 p.m.

GOLF

Emory & Henry, UVa-Wise in the Buzz Off Invitational, Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon