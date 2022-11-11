E&H, UVa-Wise play season finals, ETSU hosts final home game

Emory & Henry at Limestone

Game time: 12 p.m.

Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM

Coming in: Emory & Henry (5-5, 4-4) defeated Erskine 32-0 last week; Limestone (7-3, 6-2) defeated Barton 34-28 last week.

What to watch for: Limestone leads the South Atlantic Conference in both passing (252 yards per game) and rushing with an average of 211 yards. Players to watch include 6-foot-2 senior Jadarius Hector (34 receptions), sophomore quarterback Dustin Noller (1,827 yards passing) and sophomore running back Tre Stewart, who ranks second in the SAC with an average of 149 yards rushing. University of Arizona transfer Drew Dixon is also in the mix at receiver. Former Chicago Bears receivers coach Mike Furry is in his second stint as the head coach of the Gaffney, South Carolina, based school…The goal is clear for an E&H team that was picked next to last in the SAC preseason poll. “We’ve got a ton to play for against a special Limestone team,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “For us to have a winning season in our first year in this league, I would be so proud of my guys because I didn’t know what to expect at the beginning of the season. We’ve talked the importance of achieving a winning record all week and we’re coming of a good effort in our last game.”…Powerful freshman running back Justin Hill, who was a sprinter in high school, rushed for 100 yards last week for the Wasps.

Western Carolina at ETSU

Game time: 1 p.m.

Radio: WXSM-AM 640 |104.9 NASH ICON

Coming in: Western Carolina def. Wofford, 36-29, on Nov. 5; ETSU lost to Wofford, 48-41, on Oct. 29.

What to watch for: This is the 52nd meeting between rivals that first met in 1932, and the series is tied at 25-25-1…This is the fifth time these clubs have met for the Blue Ridge Border Battle trophy, which has gone to ETSU three of the last four seasons, including the last two…This has the makings of a shootout, much like last season when the clubs scored 70 first half points before the Bucs won 56-35 behind a school record 266 rushing yards by Jacob Saylors…ETSU (3-6, 1-6) has lost three straight, scoring 119 points, but allowing 158 over that span…Western Carolina (4-5, 2-4), which snapped a three-game skid with a win over Wofford last season, scored 77 points against Presbyterian early this season, but stopping the other team has been a problem… ETSU kicker Tyler Keltner, who already holds the school record for field goals (57) and extra points (128), needs 14 more points to match the all-time mark of 307 career points set by Quay Holmes… ETSU’s Chandler Martin leads the SoCon in tackles with 95, while Catamounts’ quarterback Carlos Davis leads the league with 294 yards of total offense per game…Western Carolina wide receiver Cade Snotherly played three games at Emory & Henry in 2021… Thirteen seniors, including Saylors, will play their final home game today…All veterans and active service members will be admitted free…ETSU will conclude its season next week at Mississippi State.

UVa-Wise at Wingate

Game time: 1:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM

Coming in: UVa-Wise (2-8, 1-7) lost at Carson-Newman, 38-22, last week; Wingate (8-2, 6-2) lost to Newberry, 24-15, last week.

What to watch for: Another lost season for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise comes to a close this afternoon. The Highland Cavaliers will finish with a losing record for the sixth straight season. … Wingate is allowing just 209.2 yards of total offense per game, the second-best mark in all of NCAA Division II, and just one team has scored more than 20 points against the Bulldogs. Redshirt senior defensive end D.J. Horne has eight sacks to lead Wingate. … Wingate coach Joe Reich is surely hoping his week goes better than his famous brother’s as Frank Reich was fired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. … Senior defensive lineman Roderick Ross Jr. transferred from UVa-Wise to Wingate this season, but has played sparingly for the Bulldogs. … Freshman defensive end Michael Williams Jr. from traditional TSSAA power Alcoa High School has been a bright spot for UVa-Wise. Nine of his 28 tackles have resulted in a loss of yardage.