E&H prepares for first game in SAC

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry Wasps head football coach Curt Newsome recently received a prime motivational tool.

As E&H enters its first year in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference, the Wasps were picked to finish next-to-last in a poll of the league’s 12 head coaches.

Though the Wasps are not eligible to compete for the SAC title this season, Newsome made sure to inform his players of the poll.

“They didn’t appreciate the results,” Newsome said. “We’ve got some veterans on this team, and they are eager to compete and find out where they stand.”

E&H opens the season Sept. 3 with a home game against non-conference foe Concord at 1 p.m.

The Wasps, who currently have 125 players on the roster, began practice Aug. 5 and will participate in their second intra-squad scrimmage today.

With a deep class of freshmen, 18 returning starters and a core of fifth-year veterans returning from a 6-4 squad, Newsome likes his situation.

“We basically have the same group we had last year, including at least 20 senior starters,” Newsome said. “Obviously, there’s a big difference between a player who is 23 compared to 18.”

E&H must replace powerful running back Devontae Jordan, a Bassett native who rushed for a single-season school record of 1,853 yards last season with 25 touchdowns.

But junior quarterback Kyle Short (Lebanon, Ohio) returns along with senior receiver Kashawn Cosey (Chattanooga, Tennessee) and senior running back Grayson Overstreet (Moneta, Virginia).

Redshirt freshman Charles Mutter (King George, Virginia) is second on the depth chart at quarterback.

“Kyle has a slight lead and I like where both of them are right now,” Newsome said. “Charles was a great high school player. He’s got a strong arm and can hurt you with his feet. Kyle has improved his strength and size since last season.”

According to Newsome, the 6-2, 220-pound Overstreet is finally healthy after being slowed by injuries since arriving in Emory.

“We kept Grayson out of our first scrimmage, but he’s had a really good camp and is looking strong,” Newsome said.

Senior Brent Butler (Roanoke, Virginia) has been moved from linebacker to H-Back.

Senior left tackle Sean Watkins (Virginia High), senior guard Parker Coe (Wytheville, Virginia) and senior Preston Robertson (Mocksville, North Carolina) are battle-tested linemen.

Familiar faces on defense include senior lineman Donovan Pinnix (Eden, North Carolina), along with senior end Jay Swegheimer (Orlando, Florida), senior linebacker Ivan Phillips (Kingsport, Tennessee), and senior cornerback Jaylyn Kreimes (Sharps, Virginia).

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Swegheimer earned first-team status on the SAC preseason team, while Pinnix was tabbed to the second team.

With no conference title or playoff bid on the line this fall, Newsome said the Wasps could redshirt up to 75% of their freshman class.

As for promising newcomers, Newsome mentioned freshman running back Stevie Thomas (Virginia High), 6-3, 235 Old Dominion University transfer Roman Ridley (Bedford, Virginia) at tight end and freshman offensive lineman Christian Young (6-6, 320) from James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

“Experience and leadership are our strengths,” Newsome said. “That will allow our younger guys more time to adjust to our culture and prepare for the teams in South Atlantic Conference.”