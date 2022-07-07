E&H, King have softball coaching changes

New head coaches at King University and Emory & Henry College were announced Thursday after a series of shakeups.

At E&H, former King boss Jake Cockerham was named to replace Tommy Forester.

A Bluff City native and 2004 E&H graduate, Forrester recently resigned to take another role at the college after guiding the Wasps program since 2013.

Cockerham spent 12 of the last 13 years at King, including the last four seasons as head softball coach. He led the Tornado to a pair of top-two regular-season finishes in the Conference Carolinas including a co-regular season crown and tournament title in 2022. King also reached the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time since 2018.

At the high school level, Cockerham served as the head baseball coach at Patrick Henry for the 2011 season.

Meanwhile at King, Kyleigh Payne has been tabbed to replace Cockerham.

Payne joined the Tornado coaching staff as an assistant prior to the 2021-22 season and helped the Tornado to a historic season.

Prior to King, Payne spent two years as a graduate assistant at Lincoln Memorial University. During those two years, Payne helped the Railsplitters to a record of 54-13.

As a player, Payne was an NJCAA Division II national champion at Kankakee Community College in 2015 before earning NFCA All-America honors as a first basemen at Purdue University Northwest in 2018.

PREP FOOTBALL

Harris commits to Richmond

Tazewell High School wide receiver Cassius Harris revealed on Thursday that he has committed with the football program at the University of Richmond.

The senior-to-be caught 104 passes for 1,423 yards last season with 11 touchdowns and had a 20-reception performance in a loss to Riverheads.