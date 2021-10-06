 Skip to main content
E&H FOOTBALL: Short film; E&H quarterback Short watches movies to envision plays on field
E&H FOOTBALL: Short film; E&H quarterback Short watches movies to envision plays on field

  • Updated
Emory & Henry QB Kyle Short

Emory & Henry sophomore quarterback Kyle Short, throwing a pass earlier this season against Bluefield University at Fred Selfe Stadium, has thrown for 822 yards and nine touchdowns in leading the Wasps to a 3-1 mark on the season.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

EMORY, Va. – At his initial meeting with Emory & Henry offensive coordinator Kamden BeCraft this summer, new quarterback recruit Kyle Short had one pressing question.

The topic wasn’t about playing time, a jersey number or team culture.

“I wanted to know how often we could meet to watch film. In my mind, there’s no such thing as being over prepared,” Short said.

Through four games, that approach has paid dividends for the 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore from Lebanon, Ohio.

With a relentless devotion to his craft combined with a quick release and an experienced cast of receivers, the cerebral Short has completed 60% percent of his throws for 822 yards and nine scores.

“All I wanted was an opportunity,” Short said. “Emory told me they needed a quarterback and that I could come in and compete.”

Short passed for nearly 4,000 yards at Lebanon High School, which is located 30 minutes from Cincinnati.

“We were one of the smallest schools in Ohio competing in a really tough conference,” Short said.

In 2019, Short made the move to the NCAA Division II ranks at the University of Charleston in West Virginia. After serving a redshirt season, Short was assigned to the scout team for more grooming.

“Charleston had a very talented roster with a lot of depth,” Short said. “I knew that I was going to have to wait my turn, and they didn’t think I was good enough. I liked Charleston, but I wanted to play.”

Short learned about E&H from Charleston defensive line coach and former Wasps fullback Zack Santolla.

Thanks to some transfer portal guidance from E&H special teams coach Mitchell Walters, Short found a new home in far Southwest Virginia with head coach Curt Newsome.

“We evaluated Kyle’s high school film and really liked what we saw,” Newsome said. “Kyle is extremely smart and he fits our offense well.”

Days after arriving to the E&H campus in late June, Short began his push to take over quarterback duties. He worked with strength and conditioning coach Mike Gentry three times a week, ran twice a week and kept his arm fresh by throwing to several E&H defensive backs.

When training camp opened in the fall, Short faced competition in the quarterback room from four redshirts and three transfers.

“That was a challenge, but it all worked out,” said Short, who has four years of eligibility remaining.

It didn’t take long for Short to establish a comfort zone with veteran receivers Kashawn Cosey, Gunner Griffith and Elijah Rice.

“We call them ‘The Smurfs,’ Short said. “Those guys know the playbook inside and out, and they are always where they are supposed to be on the field.”

Short can appreciate that sort of preparation. Just consider his devotion to fine film of the football genre.

“I watch usually two hours a day, including the NFL on Sunday,” Short said. “I always want to know what a defense is doing in a certain situation and why.”

Those video sessions are a supplement to Short’s advanced film sessions with BeCraft on weekday mornings and the afternoon matinees with his receivers.

“Coach BeCraft and I have a really good connection,” Short said. “When he calls a play, I know why he’s calling it and what he expects from me.”

Short certainly lived up to expectations in the season opener at North Carolina Wesleyan. In his debut operating the run-pass option attack, Short completed 17 of 25 passes for 179 yards and two scores as the Wasps rolled to a 36-7 win.

“It helps having one of the best running backs at this level in Devontae Jordan,” Short said. “When the defenses key on Devontae, that opens things up for me.”

Jordan (Bassett, Va.) has rushed for 691 yards and 10 touchdowns, while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Short is second on the team in rushing with 147 yards.

“I think of myself as a dual threat, but it all starts with reading the defense,” Short said.

The education and development of Short dates back to the first grade when he was introduced to the quarterback position. Short also learned from his father, who played quarterback at NCAA Division III Earlham College in Indiana.

“I’ve found at home with this school and with this offense, but I’m always trying to get better,” Short said.

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

