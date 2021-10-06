E&H FOOTBALL: Short film; E&H quarterback Short watches movies to envision plays on field

“We call them ‘The Smurfs,’ Short said. “Those guys know the playbook inside and out, and they are always where they are supposed to be on the field.”

Short can appreciate that sort of preparation. Just consider his devotion to fine film of the football genre.

“I watch usually two hours a day, including the NFL on Sunday,” Short said. “I always want to know what a defense is doing in a certain situation and why.”

Those video sessions are a supplement to Short’s advanced film sessions with BeCraft on weekday mornings and the afternoon matinees with his receivers.

“Coach BeCraft and I have a really good connection,” Short said. “When he calls a play, I know why he’s calling it and what he expects from me.”

Short certainly lived up to expectations in the season opener at North Carolina Wesleyan. In his debut operating the run-pass option attack, Short completed 17 of 25 passes for 179 yards and two scores as the Wasps rolled to a 36-7 win.

“It helps having one of the best running backs at this level in Devontae Jordan,” Short said. “When the defenses key on Devontae, that opens things up for me.”