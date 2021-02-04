E&H Athletics: Building strength; Former Virginia Tech strength coach Mike Gentry hired for some position at Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va. – Mike Gentry has yet to see a football game at Emory & Henry, but the legendary strength coach is eager to experience college football in far Southwest Virginia while working with a longtime friend in E&H head football coach Curt Newsome.
During a Thursday morning phone interview, the former Virginia Tech associate athletic director for athletic performance discussed his new position as head strength and conditioning coach for E&H.
“I really wasn’t looking for a job, but when Curt called about this opportunity it just seemed to really fit in a lot of different ways,” said Gentry, who worked with Newsome on the Tech staff. “One way is obviously the chance to work with Curt again. It’s great to be associated with people that you have great respect for.”
During Newsome’s seven-year run directing the offensive line at Virginia Tech, he coached Gentry’s son, Bo, who was a walk-on offensive lineman.
Gentry retired from Virginia Tech after the 2015 football season, which was Frank Beamer’s final season as head coach of the Hokies. Gentry worked for Tech for 29 years, overseeing the strength and conditioning for all of Tech’s teams.
Former E&H linebacker Jay Johnson was instrumental in describing the E&H football brand to Gentry.
“Jay was one of my top assistants at Tech for a number of years,” Gentry said. “I have great respect for Jay, and he’s now at VMI as a professor. He filled me in a lot about the culture at Emory.”
Gentry thinks the future is bright for an E&H football program which has won 11 ODAC titles and annually ranks among top-five in NCAA Division III attendance.
“For one thing, they want to grow the program by going to the NCAA Division II level,” Gentry said. “That’s going to create some momentum toward getting better. It will hopefully make the alumni excited, and I’ve already seen that. I’m looking forward to seeing where we can take it.”
E&H plans to become a provisional Division II member in the 2021-22 school year.
At all levels of football across the nation, Gentry is an icon among strength and conditioning coaches. He was inducted into the USA Strength and Conditioning Coaches Hall of Fame in 2010.
Gentry said he embraces the chance to work with athletes from far Southwest Virginia who are known for their work ethic.
“We absolutely want to build on that,” Gentry said. “I think the athletes (at E&H) are hard workers. I feel like I will be able to relate to them, as I did at Virginia Tech.”
As for his approach to weight training, Gentry said it’s all about the basics.
“You’ve got to get strong first,” said Gentry, a former heavyweight powerlifter. “From there, you build power by moving things quickly and working on speed. But the base and foundation is strength, that’s where you always start.
“And then there also needs to be change, so we want to keep things changing in the weight room with the goal of building explosive power.”
E&H is scheduled to open the season on Friday, Feb. 26 at Ferrum in a 7 p.m. start. The home opener for the Wasps is set for Friday, March 5 at 2 p.m. against Southern Virginia. E&H is scheduled to host Guilford on Friday, March 12, also at 2 p.m.
Newsome and his staff signed 10 athletes from four states on Wednesday’s national signing day.
“We think we have some quality people that are quality players,” Newsome said. “We will continue to recruit as we move on, but the guys that have signed so will help Emory & Henry football become better fast.”
The list of recruits includes two offensive linemen from Knox Bearden, two linebackers from High Point Christian Academy in Greensboro, North Carolina, 6-4 receiver Nathan Tinnell (Broadway, Va.), and a pair of quarterbacks from Virginia in 6-foot-3 Dylan Bailey (Liberty-Bealeton) and 6-2 Charles Nutter from King George.
“I’ve always heard about the great guys that played at Emory, and they all loved the place,” Gentry said. “I just want to help these guys be competitive.
Gentry, 64, was born in Columbia, South Carolina, and graduated from Western Carolina University. He previously worked as an assistant strength coach at the University of North Carolina and was the Director of Strength and Conditioning at East Carolina University from 1982- 1987. He co-authored two books relating to Tech football, including The Ultimate Guide to Physical Training for Football.
Gentry, who plans to start his position in Emory the week before the Ferrum game later this month, said he’s anxious to reunite with his former coaching buddy in Newsome.
“Absolutely. It matters a great deal who is running your program and somebody like Curt can make it fun,” Gentry said. “It just feels a little more like family. This is a good opportunity to make a difference and finish strong.”
