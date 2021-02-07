E&H Athletics: Building strength; Former Virginia Tech strength coach Mike Gentry hired for same position at Emory & Henry

Gentry thinks the future is bright for an E&H football program which has won 11 ODAC titles and annually ranks among top-five in NCAA Division III attendance.

“For one thing, they want to grow the program by going to the NCAA Division II level,” Gentry said. “That’s going to create some momentum toward getting better. It will hopefully make the alumni excited, and I’ve already seen that. I’m looking forward to seeing where we can take it.”

E&H plans to become a provisional Division II member in the 2021-22 school year.

At all levels of football across the nation, Gentry is an icon among strength and conditioning coaches. He was inducted into the USA Strength and Conditioning Coaches Hall of Fame in 2010.

Gentry said he embraces the chance to work with athletes from far Southwest Virginia who are known for their work ethic.

“We absolutely want to build on that,” Gentry said. “I think the athletes (at E&H) are hard workers. I feel like I will be able to relate to them, as I did at Virginia Tech.”

As for his approach to weight training, Gentry said it’s all about the basics.