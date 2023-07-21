EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry head football coach Curt Newsome refers to longtime assistant Josh Wellenhoffer as the “Rock” of his staff.

That’s a fitting title considering the path Wellenhoffer has followed at Emory the past 17 years.

This burly 41-year-old son of a career Coast Guard man had the task of replacing the legendary Fred Selfe as offensive line coach of the Wasps.

Selfe, who died of cancer in 2003, was so well regarded that a large memorial boulder was placed at the stadium that bears his name.

“I’ll always remember meeting Coach Selfe on a recruiting visit. That day and the next four years playing for Coach Selfe changed my whole perspective on college and life,” Wellenhoffer said.

“Coach Selfe was a great man who I respected greatly. Coach (Lou) Wacker and Coach (Bob) Johnson were great leaders as well, but Coach Selfe held everything together.”

From equipment manager and travel coordinator to associate head coach, Wellenhoffer has filled many roles for the Wasps.

“This school and community mean a lot to me,” Wellenhoffer said. “I think we have the best football program in the state, and I love the way the fans support us.”

Wellenhoffer followed the long route to far Southwest Virginia. Like many military families, he moved around several parts of the United States when his father received change of stations.

“I was actually born in Alaska,” said Wellenhoffer, who also lived in England for a time.

After his family settled in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Wellenhoffer attended Stuarts Draft High School where he attracted the attention of several small colleges for his work as a lineman.

“I looked at several ODAC members but I had a high school coach who went to Emory & Henry and he told about the school,” Wellenhoffer said. “I just fell in love with this place and it reminded me of Stuarts Draft.”

Wellenhoffer quickly found a home on the E&H offensive line. As a three-year starter, he shuffled between all five line positons and was member of the 2000 NCAA Division III playoff team.

Given his connections to the military, Wellenhoffer had no problem with the all-business approach of his offensive line mentor at E&H.

“Coach Selfe made sure you did things the right way,” Wellenhoffer said. “You had to be on time, know your assignments and be ready to work when you came to practice. I remember him calling me by my number and using phrases like “Bullfrog” when he got frustrated.”

Wellenhoffer was in his junior year at E&H when Selfe passed way.

“That was absolutely a tough time,” Wellenhoffer said. “Coach Selfe had taken me under his wing and made sure I did the right things on the field and in the classroom.

“Losing Coach Selfe was tough on all the players and coaching staff, but we still follow the lessons he taught us about football and life.”

Along with defensive coordinator Tommy Buzzo, Wellenhoffer is one of the elder statesmen on the E&H coaching staff.

According to Wellenhoffer, one of the neatest parts of his job is working with a head coach in Newsome who gained national fame guiding the offensive lines at James Madison University and Virginia Tech.

‘Where else can you get the chance to learn from a man who won a national championship (at JMU) and coached in so many bowl games. That’s valuable experience,” Wellenhoffer said.

Having started at every position on the offensive line, Wellenhoffer also brings unique insight to his task of molding the E&H offensive linemen.

“As a player, I was always one of those guys that was willing to do whatever was needed to help the team,” Wellenhoffer said. “And as a coach, I hold my guys to high standards.”

Thanks to famed blockers like B.I. Salyers and Patrick Buchanan, offensive line play has long been a strongpoint for the Wasps.

Wellenhoffer has stressed the same “no short-cuts” approach as Selfe.

“Our offensive line is one of the tightest groups on the team and it’s been the way for years,” Wellenhoffer said. “Our guys do everything together and hold each other accountable.”

As for his senior position among a staff of 20-something assistants, Wellenhoffer embraces the daily give and take during meetings, practice and games.

“We all have great ideas,” Wellehoffer said. “I can bring some of the old-school stuff and the younger coaches can bring their new ideas. We combine our views and make a game plan.”

According to Newsome, Wellenhoffer’s background and steady work ethic has been vital to the success of the Wasps.

“Josh has been an exceptional offensive line coach,” Newsome said. “He has worn many hats for us and handled everything well.”

While offensive styles and roster change, Wellenhoffer said remains guided by the principles and examples of his former coach.

“No man can step into the shoes of Coach Selfe and accomplish what he did,” Wellenhoffer said. “I just try to follow the values and lessons I learned here as a player and try to make a positive impact in my daily roles.”

Notes: E&H will open the season on Sept. 2 at Concord. The report date for players is July 31, with the first practice set for Aug. 2.