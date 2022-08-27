Dylan Brown leads Richlands over Gate City, 27-13

GATE CITY, Va. – As kickoff approached Friday evening at Legion Field, dark skies loomed.

A storm never developed overhead, but Richlands’ Dylan Brown certainly brought the thunder on the ground.

Brown ran for a staggering 353 yards to break Richlands’ single-game rushing record as the Blue Tornado topped Gate City 27-13 in their mutual season opener.

“It’s unbelievable, to say the least,” said Brown, a 5-11, 185-pound senior.

Nick Blankenship held the prior single-game rushing record: 335 yards against Abingdon back in 2015. Brown ran for three touchdowns, all in his first six carries. His first two rushes went for TDs – each a single-play scoring drive for the Blue Tornado (1-0) – and Brown was untouched on either of those runs, which went for 61 and 31 yards, respectively.

“My offensive line provided for me there. They gave me a big hole and I shot through,” Brown said.

Richlands coach Jeff Tarter had plenty of praise for Brown that went beyond any exploits on the gridiron.

“He is a role-model citizen and a straight-A student. He is our team chaplain just about, because he leads us spiritually,” Tarter said.

Brown got to the end zone again with seconds showing in the first quarter, ripping off a 62-yard run that helped stake Richlands to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. He had 221 yards by halftime, on 16 carries.

Gate City held Brown in check for most of the second half. Meanwhile, the Devils scored a pair of touchdowns to keep comeback hopes alive. Gate City trailed 27-13 with 4:45 to go, but after Richlands successfully fielded the ensuing squib kickoff, Brown ripped off a 50-yard run that gave him the record.

“They made some adjustments after touchdowns and we expected that. … We also made adjustments as well and finished the game strong,” Brown said.

When factoring in his 9-yard gain on a shovel pass, Brown accounted for almost 89 percent of his team’s total offense. He did not realize he’d made Richlands history until Tarter announced the record in the postgame huddle.

The Blue Devils (0-1) got off to a disastrous start. Their first play of the season was a shotgun snap that sailed high over the head of quarterback Luke Bledsoe for a 17-yard loss. Gate City’s two initial possessions were three-and-outs, while Richlands needed just 14 seconds combined of game clock to seize its 14-0 lead.

“They didn’t quit,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “They didn’t give up, when it could have been easy for them.”

“Gate City made some horrible mistakes in the first half,” Tarter noted. “They looked more nervous than we did. Thank goodness we capitalized on that.”

This was also the first time anyone on the current Richlands roster played a game at Legion Field. Tarter tried to impart the significance and history of Gate City’s venue to his players.

“I said, you all don’t understand the mysticism of this turf right here,” Tarter said.

A fourth Richlands touchdown, an 8-yard jaunt by Kaden Dupree with 6:41 showing in the second period, staked the Tornado to a 27-0 halftime lead.

Gate City found its footing after halftime. Jude Crawford became the first Devil to tally points in 2022, running it in from 10 yards out at the 4:00 mark of the third period. The Blue Devils struck again in the final frame, with Ethan Fleming embarking on a 40-yard dash.

“We’ve got a great group of guys. They fought all summer, they fought all preseason and the second half they fought their tails off,” Houseright said. “They gave us a chance. That’s all you can ask of these kids “

Fleming finished with 104 yards and recovered a Richlands fumble in the red zone that prevented a late insurance TD by the Tornado. Bledsoe had 208 total yards of offense: 166 passing and 42 rushing.

Richlands hosts Union next week while Gate City travels to Radford.

Richlands 21 6 0 0 – 27

Gate City 0 0 6 7 – 13

Scoring Summary

R - Dylan Brown 61 run (Isaiah Bandy kick)

R - Brown 31 run (Bandy kick)

R - Brown 62 run (Bandy kick)

R - Kaden Dupree (kick blocked)

GC - Jude Crawford 10 run (kick failed)

GC - Ethan Fleming 40 run (Hunter Lawson kick)

Team Stats

First downs: R 9, GC 15; Rushes-Yards: R 40-382, GC 32-166; Passing Yards: R 26, GC 166;

Comp.-Att.-Int: R 2-5-0, GC 12-27-0; Fumbles-lost: R 2-1, GC 3-0; Punts-avg.: R 2-42.0,

GC 2-32.0; Penalties-Yards: R 7-55, GC 1-5.