Dufore's 24 helps Vikings past Blue Devils

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Tennessee High senior 6-foot-6 post Brandon Dufore paced three double-figure scorers with 24 points and the Vikings improved to 6-0 on the season with a 71-52 defeat of Gate City on Tuesday at Viking Hall.

Full-court pressure helped the Vikings pile up the turnovers while jumping out to a 27-8 lead. Dufore capped the outburst by hitting a 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:02 left in the first quarter.

Creed Musick and point guard Colin Brown scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the Vikings.

Gate City, which was playing its first game of the season, cut the Vikings lead to 55-45 on a 3-pointer by point guard Eli McMurray with 5:38 left.

But the Vikings immediately answered when Musick assisted Jimmy Phipps’ transition basket. The lead was double digits for the game’s remainder.

“We got up big early and then I think we took our foot off the gas a little bit,” Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans said. “And guys were getting tired. That was probably our fault. We probably need to sub a little bit faster. But they kind of refuse to tell us when they’re tired.”

The Vikings got a number of baskets assisting cutters from the perimeter.

“We work on looking to hit the cutter early,” McMeans said. “Your offense always looks good when you’ve got kids that are willing to cut hard. It’s hard to coach in basketball anymore because everybody wants to stand around the 3-point line and shoot it.”

Tennessee High will visit Virginia High on Friday.

Gate City, which will visit Sullivan East on Friday, was led by Gunner Garrett’s 16 points. Bo Morris added 14 and McMurray scored eight.

“You’ve gotta give Tennessee High a lot of credit,” Gate City coach John Reed Barnes said. “They’re really good. We knew that coming into the game. I knew that they had really good pressure, but it’s hard to get the guys to believe it until they really see it. …

“I was really proud of the fight and the effort throughout the rest of the game (after the slow start). … We’ve got a long way to go. It’s a learning experience. I think if we stay together and keep learning every day, in two or three weeks we’ll look back and see we’re a lot better.”

In the girls game, Gate City outscored the Vikings 24-11 in the final 6:50 to pull away for a 62-48 victory.

Lexi Ervin score all eight of her points in the fourth quarter and Bralin Steele scored seven of her 15 in the final six-plus minutes.

Jaydyn Carrico scored 14 points for the Blue Devils

“I thought we battled through adversity and came out with a good win,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “We were getting good looks in the first half, but our shots weren’t falling. That forced us to dig in defensively, which enabled us to get some buckets in transition.”

Guard Kendall Cross led the Vikings (1-4) with 14 points. Anna Kate Kinch and Keeyanah Foote scored nine points apiece.

Post Janell Tabor tallied nine rebounds, six points and three blocks for the Vikings, who will host Rye Cove on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Gate City (2-0) will host West Ridge on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.