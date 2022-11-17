Dufore powers Vikings to season-opening win

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High senior basketball player Brandon Dufore made a bold decision this past August.

“Since we don’t really have a big man, I wanted to do what I could to help the team by putting on some weight,” Dufore said. “I went from 195 pounds to my current 232.”

That added weight and strength made a difference in Thursday’s Hall of Champions contest at Viking Hall.

With a blend of interior and perimeter skills, the six-foot-six Dufore collected 24 points as the Vikings posted an 81-64 win against the Dobyns-Bennett Indians.

Dufore and his teammates celebrated with THS students following the victory over the defending Class 4A state champs.

“I’ve never beat D-B before, so this feels great to me,” Dufore said.

In its opening game of the season, THS made a big statement early by connecting on 12 of 16 first quarter field goals en route to building a 27-13 lead.

“Our kids took this game as a challenge, and I was proud of how they responded,” said THS coach Michael McMeans.

The Vikings were led in scoring by fearless Daniel Boone transfer Creed Musick with 31 points, while sophomore point guard Colin Brown added 23.

D-B opened the season Tuesday with an 85-76 win against Hampton in another Hall of Champions clash.

That was the debut game for smooth senior Dante Oliver and he delivered with a 47-point effort. Oliver, who has signed to play basketball for his father at East Tennessee State, is a transfer from Christian Academy in Knoxville.

With THS senior Maddox Fritts playing lockdown defense, Oliver was held to two field goals and 13 points Thursday.

“I think Maddox in the best defender in Northeast Tennessee,” McMeans said. “The kid plays so hard and gives you things that don’t show up in the stat book. Maddox sets the tone with his hustle.”

The Vikings expanded their margin to 50-30 with two seconds left in the first half as Brown hit a 3-pointer from the baseline.

Dobyns-Bennett closed within 55-45 at the 4:06 mark of the third quarter as Brady Stump (17 points) and Jaleel Ali (12) created and finish tough baskets. But Stump fouled out with 5:40 remaining the game and the Indians were unable to craft a late rally.

“We knew D-B would make a run, but our guys kept battling on defense,” McMeans said.

Musick battled on offense and defense for the Vikings.

“Creed is the hardest worker I’ve been around,” McMeans said. “He can shoot, score and rebound.

“All our players played hard from the get-go. We had several guys that scored well, and we didn’t let up on defense.”

Dufore showed his versatility several times by grabbing defensive rebounds and weaving all the way down the floor for scores.

“That’s a rare skill for a 6-6 kid,” McMeans said. “I don’t think Brandon turned the ball over once against the pressure defense of D-B.”

McMeans offered more insight into the transformation of his rare senior.

“As soon as last season ended, Brandon and I started talking,” McMeans said. “Brandon wanted to get bigger, so he busted his butt in the weight room and started eating more.”

McMeans said he’s proud of his August decision and the commitment that followed.

“I’m bigger than everybody now and I can bully people,” Dufore said.