DRAG RACING: The thunder returns; Thunder Valley to host NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs in October

Drag racing fans in the Bristol area and around the Southeast finally got some long-awaited good news Wednesday afternoon.

The iconic event known as the Thunder Valley Nationals will return to Bristol Dragway on Oct. 15-17 during the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring Bristol back on board for the 2021 season,” NHRA president Glen Cromwell said. “The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals is a staple on the NHRA circuit.”

In addition to the marquee Funny Car and Top Fuel divisions, the Pro Stock class will be included at Bristol for the first time since 2018 and a NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle points race will be held at Bristol for the first time in track history.

The entire Bristol show will be televised on FS1, with qualifying coverage on Saturday and eliminations coverage on Sunday.

In recent years, the NHRA national event at Bristol has been held on the Father’s Day weekend date of June 19-21.

“The fall date will give us the opportunity to allow more loyal NHRA fans into the facility,” Cromwell said. “To have the event as a Countdown race is an added bonus for both NHRA fans and competitors.”