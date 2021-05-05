DRAG RACING: The thunder returns; Thunder Valley to host NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs in October

Drag racing fans in the Bristol area and around the Southeast finally got some long-awaited good news Wednesday afternoon.
The iconic event known as the Thunder Valley Nationals will return to Bristol Dragway on Oct. 15-17 during the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
“We couldn’t be happier to bring Bristol back on board for the 2021 season,” NHRA president Glen Cromwell said. “The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals is a staple on the NHRA circuit.”
In addition to the marquee Funny Car and Top Fuel divisions, the Pro Stock class will be included at Bristol for the first time since 2018 and a NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle points race will be held at Bristol for the first time in track history.
The entire Bristol show will be televised on FS1, with qualifying coverage on Saturday and eliminations coverage on Sunday.
In recent years, the NHRA national event at Bristol has been held on the Father’s Day weekend date of June 19-21.
“The fall date will give us the opportunity to allow more loyal NHRA fans into the facility,” Cromwell said. “To have the event as a Countdown race is an added bonus for both NHRA fans and competitors.”
Last year, the Thunder Valley Nationals were rescheduled for mid-October and then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and at-track protocols. That broke a string of NHRA national events in Bristol dating to 1999.
“We can’t wait to hear the roar of nitro-powered engines rumbling once again at historic Bristol Dragway as we welcome fans back to an NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series event and celebrate our 20th anniversary of NHRA racing at Thunder Valley,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager at Bristol Dragway in a prepared statement. “We anticipate a lot of championship drama in the top classes taking place during the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals as one of the final three races on the 2021 schedule.”
The seven-race playoff Countdown kicks off on Sept. 10-12 at Maple Grove Raceway in Pennsylvania and ends Nov. 11-14 at the Auto Club NHRA Finals in Pomona, California.
The Bristol event will also include the grassroots Mountain Motor Pro Stock and radical Pro Mod classes along with several classes in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, including Stock, Super Comp, Super Stock, Super Gas and Top Dragster.
The weekend race schedule has one round of pro qualifying on Friday afternoon at 4:30, with two pro qualifying sessions Saturday at noon and 3:30 and pro eliminations on Sunday starting at noon.
Bristol Dragway officials plan to work with local health officials to determine the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines that will be required for the event as the date gets closer.
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals tickets are available by calling the Bristol Motor Speedway ticket office at 866-415-4158. Fans who purchased tickets to last year’s cancelled race will be able to apply that purchase toward 2021 tickets.
In other news on Wednesday, officials from the NHRA and Virginia Motorsports Park near Richmond announced the postponement of the Virginia NHRA Nationals due to COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia. NHRA and track staff plan to work together with state health officials to determine a new date.
On May 5, the NHRA ended a 40-year run at Atlanta Dragway with the Lucas Oil Southern Nationals.
The next stop on the NHRA Tour is the May 14-16 Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.
