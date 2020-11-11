DRAG RACING: Still no Bristol on NHRA schedule -- for now

At five events, pro teams will run two qualifying sessions on Saturday with final eliminations on Sunday. That quick-draw format was utilized as NHRA first returned to racing in July 2020.

NHRA expects to return to the customary four qualifying runs in the future.

Races in Atlanta (March 26-28), the first stop in Pomona (April 9-11), Phoenix (April 23-25), Richmond (June 4-6) and Seattle (July 30-Aug. 1) are all scheduled three-day events with two qualifying sessions.

“We can’t say enough to thank the loyal NHRA fans who have stuck with us during the trying times of the 2020 season,” said NHRA President Glen Cromwell. “All of us at the NHRA look forward to a full season of drag racing in 2021. Thank you to our fans, racers, and partners for your continued support and cooperation.”

The 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series begins March 11-14 with the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway in Florida and concludes Nov. 11-14 with the Auto Club NHRA Finals in Pomona, California.

Teams in Top Fuel and Funny Car will compete at every national event.

Pro Stock, which celebrated its 50th year in 2020, will race at 18 events. The Pro Stock Motorcycle class will compete at 16 races.

NHRA will celebrate its 70th anniversary with special features throughout the season.