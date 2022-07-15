Drag racing is a family affair for Blountville teenager Brown

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Blountville teen Tucker Brown was nervous when he rolled up to the starting line at Bristol Dragway Monday night.

“I wanted to stay calm, but my adrenalin was pumping hard and my hands were shaking,” Brown said.

Brown, 17, had a good reason to feel anxious. After advancing through a 64-car field of elite Junior Dragsters, Brown was in position for a $5,000 payday in the Mike Bos Chassis Craft Shootout.

But that’s only part of the story.

Shortly after Brown completed his burnout, the bracket that holds the fuel pump and evac tube broke and fell off his sleek dragster.

Enter Barry Brown, Tucker’ father and mechanic

“I went into sort of panic mode trying to figure how to get the bracket to stay on so that Tucker that could at least stage his car,” Barry said. “Since Tucker was buckled into the car, he really didn’t know what was going on. But I was nervous.”

Tucker was not only able to make a full run down the track, but he also earned the top prize.

“It was amazing,” Tucker said. “I was so hyped that I was barely able to sleep that night.”

Tucker was back at Bristol Dragway Friday afternoon for start of the NHRA Junior Dragster Eastern Conference Finals.

The prestigious event attracts hundreds of competitors from across the country and has served as a launching pad for several NHRA national stars.

Tucker has advanced to the final round of the event once before in his age class

“This is a huge race that everybody wants to win,” Tucker said. “My car has been on target all week and I’m feeling good. I’m just going to try my best.”

Perspective is a strong point for Tucker, who got his start in drag racing at age eight. For years in the summer months, the Brown family has ventured to a far-flung dragstrip every other weekend.

Barry is a longtime bracket racer who has earned dozens of trophies, including the 2013 American Drag Racing League world title in the Top Dragster vision.

Carson, Tucker’s 22-year-old brother, captured a Junior Dragster Eastern Conference championship in 2012 at Bristol Dragway. He has since earned a couple of $1,000 checks along with a $10,000 prize and advanced to final four in a $175,000-to-win event.

Carley Brown, the 13-year-old sister, has claimed Bristol Dragway and NHRA Division 2 titles while also winning a Race of Champions event.

“Drag racing runs in our family and we all get along well,” said Tucker, who has earned nearly 30 wins. “I have some big footsteps with my father and brother, but it’s a good thing.”

The Brown kids hone their reaction times skills at home on a starting line practice tree.

“I’ve had to race Carson a few times on the track, and we’ve come out even,” Tucker said.

The Browns are also regulars in the DER Bracket Series at Bristol Dragway.

“Tucker has watched me and Carson compete, and he’s been a good student of the sport,” Barry said. “Every driver has their own style. Tucker drives a lot like Carson in terms of his focus, reaction time and driving the car straight to the finish line.

“I was very proud of the way Tucker remained calm under pressure on Monday.”

Drag racing is not the only proving ground for the Browns.

Tucker wrestled in the 126-pound weight class last year at West Ridge High School and finished second in the regional tournament. Carley, who is competing in the 14-year-old category this weekend, is involved in competitive gymnastics and qualified for the TSSAA middle school track meet last year in the long jump.

“We stay busy in our family, and it’s great when we are able to be at a drag race together,” Barry said. “Now that Carson has moved up to a bigger car he doesn’t race against Tucker as much. I always root for the underdog in those matchups, but the most important is just having fun.”

Tucker hasn’t decided on a college or career, but he does plan to follow the fast path of his brother.

“I want to compete in big bracket races, and I’ve recently started competing in a bigger car,” said Tucker, who already has a win in the Top Dragster class. “Dad is a hard worker and we’ve all learned from him and look up to him.”

Has Tucker made any plans for that $5,000 he claimed Monday?

“Dad could have taken out some of the money for the race’s entry fee, but he decided to let me keep all of it,” Tucker said. “I plan to spend some and save the rest.”

For this weekend, Tucker plans to savor the biggest victory of his career while contending for another signature triumph.

Just before the start of Friday’s action, Tucker and his father gathered in the team trailer to watch a replay of Monday’s dramatic final on YouTube.

“It usually takes a certain amount of time for dad to push me into the (staging) beams,” Tucker said. “I could tell the process it was taking longer than usual but I didn’t realize that that any parts had broken and fallen off the car.

“Looking back, it was probably better than I didn’t know about that because it might have messed me up.”

The winning time for Tucker 7.498 seconds at 77.35 mph.

Tucker hopes to find his comfort zone again today.

“It definitely helps to compete on my home track,” Tucker said. “I just want stay calm, be quick at the starting line and have some more fun.”