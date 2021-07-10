DRAG RACING: Eight-year-old Channing Byrd has the racing fever

BRISTOL, Tenn. – For Allen Byrd and his family from Church Hill, Tennessee, drag racing dates back four generations.
Channing Byrd, 8, will carry on the tradition today at Bristol Dragway in the Mike Bos Junior Dragster Nationals.
“I love the speed,” Channing said.
Allen Byrd, 39, has been a drag racer for 29 years, including a four-year stint in the entry-level junior dragster class that began at age 10.
Allen has since competed in the footbrake and Super Pro classes at tracks across several states. Relying on the mechanical advice of his father Dickie, Allen has earned nearly 100 victories including $10,000 payouts at Bristol Dragway and Motor Mile Dragway.
His fun run in the sport came full-circle last year when Channing expressed a bold wish.
“She wanted her down junior dragster,” Allen Byrd.
A short time later, Allen said his father-in-law found a dragster for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
“When I saw the picture, the car looked okay but nothing stood out to me,” said Allen Byrd, who works at Eastman in Kingsport.
When Allen finally saw the dragster in person, something looked familiar.
“I could tell by the chassis and the brakes that it was the same dragster that my father and a drag racing friend [Larry Sneed] had built for me. The chances of that are pretty slim, but there it was. Once we got the car home, it had a permanent home.”
And that’s the same car that Channing will race today at Bristol.
“It’s an amazing story,” said Dickie Byrd, whose father was also a drag racer “The last owner lived in Big Stone Gap, and we can only wonder where all the car has been and how many owners it’s had.”
It’s easy to see why Dickie gets emotional watching his granddaughter zoom down the dragstrip at speeds approaching 53 mph.
“It’s overwhelming,” Dickie said. “We built five cars that first year when Allen went into racing. When the junior dragster class was created in 1992, Allen had the second car to ever go down the track here at Bristol Dragway. Drag racing has changed a lot since then, especially in technology.”
According to Dickie, one part of the sport has remained the same and that’s the approach of Allen and his daughter.
“They are both very serious about it,” Dickie said. “Channing is quick to tell me if I do anything wrong helping her for a race.”
Channing has competed in 15 events at regional tracks in Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina, recording three runner-up finishes.
“I was a little scared before my first race, but I get better each time,” Channing said. “My father helps a lot, and I like that.”
There is another twist to Channing’s story. Her crew chief is Casey Denton, the six-year-old daughter of Blountville drag racing ace, Trevor Denton.
“Casey always gives me a fist bump at the starting line right before my race,” Channing said. “I really like this track at Bristol because it’s not bumpy.”
Channing won her first round of eliminations Saturday afternoon before rain halted the action.
With her family of racers watching, Channing will return to the track today in her traditional ride.
“My goal is to win one of those big checks like my dad has,” Channing said.
What would a victory mean to Channing?
“It would be amazing,” she said. “I have a place for the trophy on my desk at home.”
A total of 385 competitors are entered in the Mike Bos Junior Dragster Nationals.
Aspiring drag racers from age 6-17 will compete at Bristol Dragway through July 17, as the NHRA Junior Drag Racing League Eastern Conference Finals follows next week
