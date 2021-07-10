DRAG RACING: Eight-year-old Channing Byrd has the racing fever

And that’s the same car that Channing will race today at Bristol.

“It’s an amazing story,” said Dickie Byrd, whose father was also a drag racer “The last owner lived in Big Stone Gap, and we can only wonder where all the car has been and how many owners it’s had.”

It’s easy to see why Dickie gets emotional watching his granddaughter zoom down the dragstrip at speeds approaching 53 mph.

“It’s overwhelming,” Dickie said. “We built five cars that first year when Allen went into racing. When the junior dragster class was created in 1992, Allen had the second car to ever go down the track here at Bristol Dragway. Drag racing has changed a lot since then, especially in technology.”

According to Dickie, one part of the sport has remained the same and that’s the approach of Allen and his daughter.

“They are both very serious about it,” Dickie said. “Channing is quick to tell me if I do anything wrong helping her for a race.”

Channing has competed in 15 events at regional tracks in Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina, recording three runner-up finishes.