Doughboys rip State Liners, 14-6

Tahir Meulens, Max Tracey and Ramon “R.J.” Jimerson did some yard work for Bristol on Monday night, but the State Liners still got mowed down.

A trio of home runs wasn’t nearly enough for Bristol in a 14-6 Appalachian League road loss to the Johnson City Doughboys.

Meulens, from Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana, hit a solo home run in the second in-ning and finished with three hits.

Tracey, who attends Savannah State University, blasted a solo shot in the third inning.

Jimerson, bound for the University of Oklahoma from Sacred Heart-Griffin High School in Il-linois, connected for a two-run clout in the fourth inning.

It marked the first longballs in a State Liners uniform for all three of those guys.

However, Bristol (13-34) couldn’t prevail as three pitchers combined to give up 10 hits with 10 walks, while the State Liners committed three costly errors.

The ERAs of Bristol hurlers Leonardo Perez (Rowan College South Jersey-Cumberland), Nolan Mason (Trinity Catholic High School in Florida) and King University signee Gavin Briggs (Sci-ence Hill High School) stood at 12.00, 16.62 and 13.00 following the game.

Briggs did have six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings, including an eighth-inning K of former Science Hill teammate Cole Torbett.

Roberto Pena (South Florida) went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs in his final game of the season for the Doughboys, while Kyle Bender (Washington) pitched four scoreless innings of relief.

Bristol hosts Johnson City (25-24) today at 7 p.m., weather permitting.