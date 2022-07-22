Doughboys clip State Liners, 3-1

BRISTOL, Va. – While they weren’t blown out for once, the Bristol State Liners were still bummed out on Friday night.

The Johnson City Doughboys scratched out two runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning in taking a 3-1 Appalachian League victory over the spiraling State Liners at DeVault Stadium.

Bristol (12-30) was sent to its fourth straight defeat and while it wasn’t a humiliating loss of the 20-12, 17-10 or 21-1 variety of the three previous nights, it still wasn’t good for the league’s worst squad that needs all the good vibes they can get.

“It was a more competitive game tonight, for sure,” said Bristol starting pitcher Brandon Decker. “A couple of bad breaks at the end, but we battled until the last out. It was a much more fun night than the last couple of nights.”

Isaiah Frost (Missouri) played the role of unlikely hero for the Doughboys.

He entered a tie game in the eighth inning as a pinch-runner and one inning later found himself at the plate with two outs and the bases loaded.

“I was just thinking about providing for my team,” Frost said. “To do anything for these guys to get the W would be huge. I was just worried about the team in that situation and coming through for them.”

Frost skied a pop-up into foul territory that Bristol third baseman Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High/Rhodes College) couldn’t corral.

The next two pitches by Bristol reliever Drew Rudsinski (0-3, 6.58 ERA) sailed out of the strike zone and the bases-loaded walk gave the Doughboys the lead for good.

“Coming off the bench and being ready to be locked in is something I developed in college this year, since I wasn’t a starter every game,” Frost said. “You have to definitely develop that state of mind to flip the switch.”

Rudsinski, who plays at Saint Leo, plunked Noah Gent (East Tennessee State University) with the next pitch to bring in another run and extend JC’s lead to 3-1.

While it might seem as if the deck is stacked against Bristol, Decker showed why he became the ace of the State Liners’ pitching staff in what was his final start of the summer.

The right-hander from Oakland University in Michigan tossed five innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits, walking two and striking out eight. He finished his tenure in Bristol with a 1-1 record and 3.15 ERA in 10 outings – half of those as a starter and the other half out of the bullpen.

He struck out 47 compared to 12 walks in 31 2/3 innings.

After Tuesday’s All-Star Game festivities in Burlington, North Carolina, Decker will return to Michigan with plenty of confidence.

“I did what I wanted to do pretty much this whole summer,” Decker said. “The numbers were good and I made the All-Star team, which was my No. 1 goal. I’m excited for next season.”

Decker made the most of his summer school sessions on the mound.

“I developed a brand new pitch with the cutter and I threw way more two-seam fastballs in the summer,” Decker said. “I also was able to work on certain pitches in certain locations.”

He wasn’t able to help Bristol exit its location at the bottom of the Appy League standings.

The State Liners scored on a game-tying RBI double by Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) in the fifth inning, but that was all the offense the team could muster. Bristol went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and struck out 14 times against three Johnson City hurlers.

NOTES: Chilhowie High School graduate Ray Berry (King University) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Bristol and recorded strikeouts of Logan Hugo (Eastern Michigan), former Science Hill High School slugger Caleb Marmo (Walters State Community College) and Michael Moss (Seton Hall). … Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) and Illinois State signee Nick Strong (San Joaquin Delta College) each had two hits for Bristol. … The State Liners have lost 16 of their 20 home games. … Milligan University’s Preston Miller (Daniel Boone) crafted three innings of one-run ball in relief for the Doughboys. … Attendance was 910. … Play was briefly halted in the fifth inning when a rabbit ran across the field. … Pitcher Francois Castillo of John A. Logan College is among the new roster additions for the State Liners. …Elizabethton earned a 22-16 victory over Pulaski in another Appy League game played Friday night. … Bristol plays at Greeneville today. The next home game for the State Liners is July 27.