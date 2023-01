Grace Williams had herself a night with 14 points and 15 rebounds as Tri-Cities Christian Academy earned a 34-31 girls basketball victory over Carolina Day of Asheville, North Carolina, on Monday night.

Tri-Cities (6-3) also got eight rebounds from Angel Pierce and seven steals from Bella Bosken.

The Eagles led 31-16 after three quarters and held on down the stretch. Bosken’s basket and Williams’ free throw were the only three points Tri-Cities had in the game’s final eight minutes.