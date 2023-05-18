ABINGDON, Va. – The Mountain 7 District baseball tournament championship featured a prime-time matchup and a late finish at Falcon Park.

In a battle of Washington County rivals before an overflow crowd Thursday, the Abingdon Falcons downed the John Battle Trojans 5-3.

The game did not start until 9:07 p.m. due to a marathon third place game and did not end until 11:09.

The all-Washington County showdown featured a battle of polished sophomore left-handers in Beckett Dotson from Abingdon and Evan Hankins from John Battle.

Dotson recorded eight strikeouts through five innings and combined with Jett Humphreys on a five-hitter.

Hankins also pitched into the sixth inning and combined with sophomore Porter Gobble on a four-hitter. Battle was hurt by two errors.

AHS (18-4) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as senior Landon Greer walked and sophomore Daniel Fellhauer followed with a run-scoring triple.

The Trojans (17-7) grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third inning on a Hankins double and run-scoring groundout from senior Ryan Mix.

Abingdon answered with two runs in the bottom of the third as freshman Aidan Woods plated Jack Ferguson with a double. Woods scored on the same sequence via a throwing error by the catcher.

John Battle tied the score at 3-3 in the fourth inning on a run-scoring single from Gobble.

Elijah Parks reached in the fifth for AHS after getting hit by a pitch and Ferguson followed with his third walk of the game. Parks moved to third on a long fly out to center by Humphreys, and then scored when Dotson advanced on a throwing error by the shortstop.

Humphreys, who entered the night with an 8-2 record and 1.07 ERA, recorded three strikeouts with no hits. The Humphreys fastball was a big contrast to the looping curves thrown by Dotson.

The Falcons went up 5-3 in the sixth when Nick Marshall scored on an attempted double steal attempt.

Battle placed a runner on second base in the seventh inning, but Humphreys ended the suspense with another strikeout on a fastball.

Fellhauer led AHS with two hits, while Hankins paced Battle with two hits

Versatile junior Jackson Gayle did not play for John Battle.

Abingdon has won 74 straight Mountain 7 games, with the last setback coming against Union in 2014.

John Battle has not defeated AHS since April 3, 2014 when pitchers Matt Cunningham and Matt Sullivan combined on a three-hitter in a 5-0 win for the Trojans. Current Abingdon assistant coach Andrew Francisco was a junior second baseman on that AHS team.

Abingdon, which has five seniors, will be the second seed in the Region 3D tournament and will host a game next Friday at Falcon Park.

John Battle defeated Abingdon 7-4 in Thursday’s junior varsity title game as gifted freshman left-hander Hayden Reed starred on the mound for Battle. The 6-foot-1 freshman recently made a verbal commitment to play baseball at Virginia Tech.