Doc Adams makes final house call at Lebanon

Doc Adams has made his final house call as a coach.

The longtime, highly-successful, dynamic leader of Lebanon High School’s baseball team has retired after more than 300 victories, two head-coaching stints and three-plus decades that saw the Pioneers became one of Southwest Virginia’s best programs under his watch.

Lebanon went 19-0 in rolling to the 2021 VHSL Class 2 state championship, a run that was capped with a 10-1 title-clinching win over Poquoson on the field named after Adams.

The 65-year-old Adams returned to the helm of the Pioneers this spring for a final hurrah as they went 20-5 and reached the state quarterfinals after shifting to Class 1 after an enrollment drop.

“After winning it last year, I debated whether to come back,” Adams said. “I think the Lord wanted me to do it and I came back. … I really just wanted to drain the tank and give it all I had for one more shot. That’s what I did and after I did that, I was good to go. I’m satisfied.”

Adams guided the Pioneers from 1987-2012, took a hiatus and then returned as head coach in 2016. Don’t expect a third tenure.

“President’s just get two terms, so I don’t want a third term either,” Adams said. “I think it’s time for somebody else to take over. This baseball program is in great shape and I’ve got some good young assistants and I think it’s their time to shine. If that’s who they give it to, I’ll back ‘em and support ‘em any way I can.”

Adams was also at the helm when Lebanon finished as state runner-up in 1991 and 2019.

His teams battled in the Southwest District, Hogoheegee District, Highlands District and Clinch Mountain District as Lebanon frequently moved around due to reclassification, but his passion – and success – followed him in every league against every opponent.

“When Lebanon came back into the Hogoheegee this year after a 15-year hiatus, I wondered if he would have maybe changed a little,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “But no, he had the same energy and competitive fire that I knew. ... His teams were always prepared and fundamentally sound.”

Adams became known for his loud and constant chatter from the third-base coaches box when he would implore his players to execute. “Nothing walks but a mailman,” and “Hit the ball to right field and quit trying to pull it,” were among his most repeated phrases.

To say Adams was intense over the course of a seven-inning game would be an understatement.

The tales about his competitive spirit would fill a couple of volumes of leather-bound books.

“We certainly had some battles against Lebanon during my time as head baseball coach. None more than the 10-10 tie in my very first game I ever coached against him. We got caught in traffic in Abingdon and showed up right at game time. By the time we stretched and warmed up, the game started about 20 minutes late,” Robinson said.

“Doc was not happy, especially after we scored seven runs in the top of the first inning. His team clawed their way back into the game and we ended up going into extra innings. Lebanon did not have lights back then and we ended up in a tie. When I was coaching third in front of their dugout, Doc and I got into it and were nose-to-nose. Our assistant coaches had to pull us apart. When he came to Chilhowie two weeks later, we did not speak to each other. At the all-district meeting at the end of the year, Doc did something that I will never forget and had a profound impact on me as a young coach. He came over to me, put his arm around me and said, ‘Between the lines we’re enemies, in here we’re friends.’ From that point on, he and I were close and still are today”

Adams became synonymous with Lebanon’s baseball program.

Opponents knew they were in for a test when the Pioneers showed up on the schedule.

“Doc is an icon and will be missed,” said Honaker coach Chris Anderson. “He’s built a tremendous legacy and Lebanon High School and the field that bears his name is a perfect reminder for all that play on it of the legacy he built.”

Charles Anthony Adams was a multi-sport standout at Castlewood High School and continued his baseball playing career at East Tennessee State University prior to entering the coaching profession.

He got the nickname Doc when he was just a tyke growing up in the coal-mining community of Dante and receiving a doctor’s kit for Christmas one year. Gunsmoke was a popular television western at the time and a character known as Dr. Galen Adams – portrayed by Milburn Stone – was known as Doc.

When the name Doc Adams is mentioned in these parts, the baseball coach at Lebanon comes to mind for most instead of the character from an old TV show.

Retirement now beckons as Adams plans to do some work around the house and play more rounds of golf.

He is also retiring as an assistant football coach at Lebanon and he has no regrets about his life in baseball.

“I’ve been through it all, I believe,” Adams said. “Lebanon High School has been great to me. The town of Lebanon has been great to me. … I’ve been blessed beyond what I should be blessed. We had some big wins, tough losses. We overcame it and I think I’ll put my program against anybody else’s in Southwest Virginia. Don’t get me wrong, there are some good ones. The Abingdons, Virginia Highs, John Battles. I respect those folks and what’s why I played them. They helped make Doc Adams as a coach. At one time they were kicking me, but they don’t kick me no more like they used to.”

>>> A pair of high school baseball coaches from Smyth County have resigned.

Nolan Lipscomb has stepped down after four years leading the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes and Austin Robbins relinquished his post after three years at the helm of the Northwood Panthers.

Both cited the desire to spend more time with their families.

Lipscomb, 30, went 18-36-1 during his tenure at Marion. The ‘Canes broke through this year, however, going 14-7 and finishing as runner-up in the Southwest District tournament and hosting a first-round Region 2D tournament game.

“The two key components that made us successful this season were this team refused to lose, they always battled to the final pitch and never gave up on each other,” Lipscomb said. “The second and most important key was the team chemistry we had. These boys bonded together this season better than any team I have ever coached.”

Robbins, 27, was 12-22-1 at his alma mater.

“In the three years of being head coach one of the biggest takeaways for me is that you come in expecting to make a difference in the lives of these young men, but they are the ones who end up leaving huge impacts in your life,” Robbins said. “I had the pleasure of coaching several great young men and we were able to make steps in the right direction for our program, so I would call it a successful run.”