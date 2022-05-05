Dobyns-Bennett finally subdues Wolves in 10 innings

KINGSPORT, Tenn. —In a game where one softball team’s season was destined to end, both Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge played like there was no tomorrow. And, if not for the international tiebreaker rule and TSSAA curfew regulations, may still have been playing after the clock struck midnight.

As it is, the Tribe edged West Ridge 3-2 in 10 innings in the play-in game of the District 1-AAAA tournament on Thursday evening at Indian Highland Park.

D-B (24-14) advances the double elimination portion of the tournament and will face Daniel Boone (28-8) on Monday in Gray.

West Ridge (10-29-1) sees its first-ever season come to a close. The Wolves went winless in their inaugural trip through the Big 5 Conference but pushed the homestanding Lady Indians to the limit and beyond here.

This, after D-B swept its three regular-season meetings with West Ridge, and did so in each affair in relative comfort.

It took until the 10th inning to settle it. That’s also when the international tiebreaker kicked in, where the batting team starts off the frame with a runner on second base. In this case, the runner is whomever batted last in the prior inning.

For West Ridge, that runner was Anna Grove and she came around to score on a single to left by No. 9 hitter Camille Nottingham.

That staked the Wolves to a 2-1 lead going into the bottom half of the 10th. Haley Porter led off with a line out to right, allowing Emma Allgood to advance from second to third. Allgood scored on a single into the hole in short by D-B pitcher Hannah Frye, who went on to score the game winner. She moved to second on Cati Zani’s single. Then both runners moved up 90 feet on a pitch into the dirt.

“I saw it get away from [the West Ridge catcher] and I knew I needed to take the extra base. Who knows what could have happened there,” Frye sad.

A two-out intentional walk loaded the bases, and Savannah Hutchins coaxed a bases-loaded walk to bring home Frye with the decisive run.

The entire game lasted approximately two and a half hours—or, 150 minutes, approximating to almost one minute per pitch of the whopping 159 that Frye threw.

“Hannah’s a bulldog. When it’s crunch time, she’s a bulldog,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said.

West Ridge had plenty of chances, amassing 10 hits and leaving 14 runners on base. The Wolves also struck first, with Nottingham, leading off the top of the third inning on a single and eventually scoring when Natalie Moore reached on an infield error.

D-B knotted it in the bottom of the third, when Porter’s one-out single to left field plated Haigan Depew.

Little did we know there would be nearly seven more full innings of softball.

West Ridge almost went ahead in the ninth inning, loading the bases with one out when Grove lofted a fly ball into left field. Emma Anthony made the catch and fired a strike to D-B catcher Peyton Moore to nail the runner and complete an inning-ending double play.

Hubbard noted Anthony has spent limited time in the outfield, as she had to fill in at catcher while Moore battled an injury.

“We worked situations yesterday for about two hours and hopefully it paid off. Of course we worked on hitting yesterday for about two hours. That really didn’t pay off,” Hubbard said.

“I’m just happy to advance. We’re lucky.”

Frye totaled five strikeouts and a pair of walks in the circle, going the distance as the intensity and the drama built.

“It was definitely really stressful,” Frye said. “I try to keep my cool when I’m out there and not let it show. … That’s honestly one of the most stressful games I ever pitched.”

Madison Chapman switched out a bit with Victoria Browder in the circle for West Ridge, but Chapman did the lion’s share of the pitching.

Afterward, Wolves coach Bill Wagner reflected.

“There are a lot of areas that we need growth and development, but the one area that we don’t need to grow is learning how to fight,” Wagner said. “This bunch fights. They fight. When they make errors, they fight. When they don’t execute, they fight. When they walk somebody, they fight. They just fight. That’s all you can ask.

“We had 18 games this year where we gave up more than four runs in one inning, and of those 18 games, the winning score was less than four runs. We’ve had some bad luck but by gosh they’ll fight.”