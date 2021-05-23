DIVISION III SOFTBALL: E&H's season over with loss to Texas Lutheran

Emory & Henry’s journey in the NCAA Division III softball tournament came to an end on Sunday as the Wasps fell to Texas Lutheran, 10-2, in the Seguin Region championship in Seguin, Texas.

The Wasps (28-9) advanced to the title game earlier on Sunday with a 12-0 win over Cedar Crest College (Pennsylvania).

Texas Lutheran jumped on the Wasps early scoring seven runs in the first inning as Sarah Metzer had a three-run home run.

E&H cut the lead to 7-2 in the third inning as Kyndall Hiatt delivered a two-run single scoring Kendall Varner and Nicole Cox. But that would be all the runs the Wasps would generate.

Against Cedar Crest the Wasps sent 12 batters to the plate in an eight-run second inning.

Alex Braun started and pitched one hitless inning before freshman Avery Adkins came on in relief in the second and pitched four hitless innings.

Varner led the E&H offense with a three-run home runs while Braun and Anna Thomas both had two hits.