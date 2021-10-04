DISTRICT 1-AAA VOLLEYBALL: West Ridge surprises Dobyns-Bennett with 3-2 win

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Going toe-to-toe against the likes of Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett is quite the chore for a brand-new volleyball program, but West Ridge scored one for the underdog Monday night.
The Wolves, holding a miniscule upperhand much of the evening, stood tall and gutted out a 27-25, 25-27, 25-17, 18-25, 15-12 landmark victory over Dobyns-Bennett in District 1-AAA play at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The match between the established Indians and the first-year unit of West Ridge was as terrific and contested as the final tally might indicate.
“That match was back and forth, back and forth ... a lot of emotions on both sides,” winning coach Logan Kemp said. “A lot at stake, first round of the tournament, 2-3 seed matchup ...
“Just the way our girls fought tonight, I’m really proud of that.”
West Ridge standout Rachel Miller was composed afterward.
“A lot of fight and a lot of grit,” said the 5-foot-8 Miller, one of 10 seniors for the Wolves. “We just had to come together and realize it.”
The third-seeded Wolves found themselves down 5-2 in the deciding set when Kemp asked for a game-changing timeout. His club immediately responded.
“Well, he just said we gotta, uh, I mean, don’t play perfect, but minimize mistakes and really just find the holes and spots on the court, and come together and talk,” Miller said. “And I think that’s what we did.”
Two misplayed balls by D-B and smackdowns from Casey Wampler and Gracie Olinger got the Wolves back to even at 7-7. Still, the two teams remained deadlocked at 11 before West Ridge finally gained the lead for keeps.
Up 14-12 after one more D-B mishit and a pair of winners at the net from Miller, the Wolves put it to bed when senior playmaker Olivia DeLung set up Wampler for a kill the sophomore will forever remember.
“I think it just boiled down to we were more determined,” said Kemp, whose girls face top-seeded Science Hill in tonight’s winner’s bracket final in Johnson City. “And once it got to that fifth set, nothing was going to stop those girls.”
And that’s a tribute to the entire program, headed by a man who has successfully melded a group of girls from three now-defunct high schools.
“They make it easy,” Kemp said, deferring to his players. “It’s not about me, it’s about them. It’s about everything that they’ve done. I’m just happy to be a part of it and to be able to see the growth that they’ve had.”
D-B will be at home again tonight to take on fourth-seeded Daniel Boone in an elimination game, a scenario Tribe coach Tricia Dygert was hoping to avoid.
“Tonight was definitely a battle at the net, and we were both here to win,” the second-year mentor said. “I’m impressed with the fight, but it came down to a three-point deficit.”
Statistically, Wampler produced 13 kills and Miller notched 10 to lead West Ridge up front. DeLung handed out 16 assists to go with 11 digs and nine kills, shining in all departments.
Additionally, Marleight Pendleton had 21 assists for the Wolves and teammate Allie Jordan mined 33 digs, leading a strong defensive effort.
For D-B, Riley Brandon was outstanding throughout, recording 22 kills, 25 assists and 15 digs. Whitley Maupin had 18 kills and 30 digs for the Tribe, which received 27 assists from Dakota Vaiese and 25 digs from Rachel Falin.