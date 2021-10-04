DISTRICT 1-AAA VOLLEYBALL: West Ridge surprises Dobyns-Bennett with 3-2 win

Two misplayed balls by D-B and smackdowns from Casey Wampler and Gracie Olinger got the Wolves back to even at 7-7. Still, the two teams remained deadlocked at 11 before West Ridge finally gained the lead for keeps.

Up 14-12 after one more D-B mishit and a pair of winners at the net from Miller, the Wolves put it to bed when senior playmaker Olivia DeLung set up Wampler for a kill the sophomore will forever remember.

“I think it just boiled down to we were more determined,” said Kemp, whose girls face top-seeded Science Hill in tonight’s winner’s bracket final in Johnson City. “And once it got to that fifth set, nothing was going to stop those girls.”

And that’s a tribute to the entire program, headed by a man who has successfully melded a group of girls from three now-defunct high schools.

“They make it easy,” Kemp said, deferring to his players. “It’s not about me, it’s about them. It’s about everything that they’ve done. I’m just happy to be a part of it and to be able to see the growth that they’ve had.”

D-B will be at home again tonight to take on fourth-seeded Daniel Boone in an elimination game, a scenario Tribe coach Tricia Dygert was hoping to avoid.