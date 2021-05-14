DISTRICT 1-AAA SOFTBALL: THS erupts for seven runs in seventh to top Boone, 10-5

GRAY, Tenn. – Down 4-0 with one baserunner through five innings, Tennessee High was in need of a spark. Rylee Fields knows where that spark came from.

“I just feel like our team had a big spark and we had a big moment,” Fields said. “I feel like we really have Gabby watching over us and she really helped us just push ourselves.”

Tennessee High scored seven runs in an inning for the second game in a row, defeating Daniel Boone 10-5 on Friday evening to advance to the District 1-AAA championship game today at Rotary Park in Bristol.

The Vikings (24-8), who qualified for the Region 1-AAA tournament for the first time since 2001, have been playing all season in memory of Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy, a Tennessee High senior softball player who was killed in a murder-suicide last October.

“It is definitely for her,” Fields, who worked around four solo home runs to get the win in the circle.

After overcoming three different deficits before scoring seven runs in the 10th in Thursday’s 12-6 win over top seed David Crockett, the Vikings did it again against the Trailblazers, scoring 10 runs over the final two innings. Prior to the sixth, Tennessee High head coach Jenn Testa met with her team in front the dugout.