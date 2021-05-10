DISTRICT 1-AAA BASEBALL: SHHS cruises past THS, 7-1

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Tennessee High’s baseball team failed to secure a regional berth Monday night at top-seeded Science Hill.
The third-seeded Vikings will get another chance Tuesday when they host No. 4 Daniel Boone in the losers’ bracket final of the District 1-AAA tournament.
The Vikings gave up three unearned runs in the first inning and 6-foot-6 right-hander Evan King allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings as the Hilltoppers cruised to a 7-1 victory at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Tennessee High (23-10) will host Boone (19-11) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Trailblazers eliminated Dobyns-Bennett with a 4-3 victory in Kingsport on Monday.
Science Hill (26-9) will host the championship game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Science Hill batters fared well against Tennessee High pitching during a two-game sweep in the regular season. So Vikings coach Preston Roberts started sidearm, right-hander Braden Wilhoit on Monday. The finesse pitcher with the sweeping breaking ball pitched into the fifth inning, and might’ve lasted longer had an error on a tailor-made double play ball in the first inning not led to three ‘Toppers runs.
“They pretty much teed off on several of our guys a couple of weeks ago,” Roberts said. “Every run in the first inning tonight was unearned. I think he only gave up one earned run and it was the bottom of the fifth when we pulled him.
“The idea was, ‘Willie, won’t you go out there and get us six outs.’ And then we were just gonna stagger it and stagger it and stagger it. But the more we got into it, he got in a flow. They barreled some up in the first inning, but after that he kind of settled in a little bit.”
Science Hill’s Cole Torbett led off the bottom of the first with a line single, hustled to third when A.J. Motte reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch. Connor Hyatt’s double scored Motte and Jaxon Diamond’s two-out flare single to right scored Hyatt for a 3-0 lead.
“It felt great, because we usually start off pretty slow,” said Hyatt, who went 2-for-4. “So putting three runs up in the first inning – that felt really good. I feel like it gave our dugout momentum.”
Certainly it was more than enough for King and relievers Dustin Eatmon and Caleb McBride, who combined for 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief. King (6-0) allowed four hits, walked two and struck out four.
“I was proud of King,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “He had a couple of shaky relief outings there because his arm wasn’t feeling good for a little while. So we rested him 10 days. We just did some long toss. I think he just had a little bit of dead arm.
“I thought he had his best stuff tonight that he’s had since early in the season. … And, of course, Dustin and Caleb McBride both slammed the door to get those last seven outs.”
Tennessee High’s run came in third when Gregory Harris led off with a towering home run just beyond the left field corner. It was his second home run in as many games against Science Hill.
“Harris has a lot of pop,” Roberts said. “We had opportunities to score. We could’ve easily had 10 hits. But we hit it right at ‘em and they made every single play.”
Indeed, Science Hill’s Motte (second baseman), shortstop Jack Torbett and third baseman Jaxon Diamond all made difficult plays look routine.
“We’ve been playing outstanding defense,” Edwards said, “and our pitchers are trusting it, keeping the walks down and letting our defense make plays. That’s a big key for us, for sure.”
Hyatt was all smiles while thinking about clinching the regional berth.
“It feels good, especially not getting to play last season,” Hyatt said. “It’s just a chance to keep playing.”
The Vikings will have a number of fresh pitchers for their final opportunity to extend their season.
“We should be good,” Roberts said. “All of our top arms are available other than Cole Presson. He threw a complete game Saturday. … We’ll have to play well. Boone is a good team.”
Shortstop C.J. Henley was 2-for-2 with two doubles and a walk for the Vikings.
“C.J.’s had a heck of a season,” Roberts said. “He’s hitting above .400.”
Jack Torbett was 2-for-4 with an RBI double for Science Hill. Gavin Briggs was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Motte reached three times and scored three runs and was denied a hit when Presson got a good jump on his sinking liner in center field.