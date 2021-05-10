DISTRICT 1-AAA BASEBALL: SHHS cruises past THS, 7-1

“The idea was, ‘Willie, won’t you go out there and get us six outs.’ And then we were just gonna stagger it and stagger it and stagger it. But the more we got into it, he got in a flow. They barreled some up in the first inning, but after that he kind of settled in a little bit.”

Science Hill’s Cole Torbett led off the bottom of the first with a line single, hustled to third when A.J. Motte reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch. Connor Hyatt’s double scored Motte and Jaxon Diamond’s two-out flare single to right scored Hyatt for a 3-0 lead.

“It felt great, because we usually start off pretty slow,” said Hyatt, who went 2-for-4. “So putting three runs up in the first inning – that felt really good. I feel like it gave our dugout momentum.”

Certainly it was more than enough for King and relievers Dustin Eatmon and Caleb McBride, who combined for 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief. King (6-0) allowed four hits, walked two and struck out four.

“I was proud of King,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “He had a couple of shaky relief outings there because his arm wasn’t feeling good for a little while. So we rested him 10 days. We just did some long toss. I think he just had a little bit of dead arm.