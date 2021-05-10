DISTRICT 1-AA SOFTBALL: Sullivan East stays alive with win over Happy Valley, 6-2

“I thought it was foul at first and then I was worried she was going to catch it,” Bawgus said. “I sprinted hard down the line like I always do. Thankfully, it got through and those two runs came in.”

It was a two-run homer by Bawgus that made the difference in a 2-1 victory over Sullivan South on Saturday.

“She’s fun to coach,” said Sullivan East coach Michael Forrester. “Cayden’s a good hitter always, but in the big moments you can always count on her to get the big hits. She was that way as a freshman. She hit a three-run homer to put us in the lead in the seventh inning against Elizabethton back when she was a freshman. She’s been doing that for four years and that’s just the way she is.”

Katie Botts added a tiebreaking two-run double of her own later in the third inning as the Patriots got a lead they never relinquished. Happy Valley (9-22) had scored twice in the top of the third inning.

“If we don’t score that inning,” Forrester said. “That’s a lot of momentum on their side.”

Bawgus, Botts, Keelye Fields and Cassie Littleford each had two hits for East, while Hannah Scott scored two runs and walked twice in the win.