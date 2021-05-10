DISTRICT 1-AA SOFTBALL: Sullivan East stays alive with win over Happy Valley, 6-2

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Sullivan East High School’s softball squad is technically still the defending regional champs and if the Patriots are to be dethroned they are certainly going to go down swinging.
East posted a 6-2 victory over the Happy Valley Warriors on Monday in an elimination game of the TSSAA District 1-AA tournament as Jillian Shackelford pitched a four-hitter and the bunch from Bluff City pounded out 11 hits to keep their season alive.
East (18-16) plays Johnson County today at 5 p.m. in another elimination game and the winner of that contest will face the Elizabethton Cyclones immediately afterward in yet another win-or-go-home showdown. Both contests will be held at Elizabethton.
“Knowing every game could be your last puts a lot of pressure on you,” said Sullivan East senior shortstop Cayden Bawgus. “It feels like every season we end up in the toughest situations, but what I love about our team is that it never gets us down and we always come through.”
Bawgus has certainly made her mark by coming through in the clutch time and time again for the Patriots and she did so once again on Monday.
With her squad trailing 2-0 with one out in the bottom of the third inning, Bawgus concluded an eight-pitch at-bat by connecting for a game-tying two-run double that hugged the foul line and just eluded the grasp of Happy Valley third baseman Allie Grindstaff.
“I thought it was foul at first and then I was worried she was going to catch it,” Bawgus said. “I sprinted hard down the line like I always do. Thankfully, it got through and those two runs came in.”
It was a two-run homer by Bawgus that made the difference in a 2-1 victory over Sullivan South on Saturday.
“She’s fun to coach,” said Sullivan East coach Michael Forrester. “Cayden’s a good hitter always, but in the big moments you can always count on her to get the big hits. She was that way as a freshman. She hit a three-run homer to put us in the lead in the seventh inning against Elizabethton back when she was a freshman. She’s been doing that for four years and that’s just the way she is.”
Katie Botts added a tiebreaking two-run double of her own later in the third inning as the Patriots got a lead they never relinquished. Happy Valley (9-22) had scored twice in the top of the third inning.
“If we don’t score that inning,” Forrester said. “That’s a lot of momentum on their side.”
Bawgus, Botts, Keelye Fields and Cassie Littleford each had two hits for East, while Hannah Scott scored two runs and walked twice in the win.
The Patriots had been banished to the losers bracket via a 5-2 loss to Happy Valley last Thursday, but exacted some revenge by adjusting to the offerings of Happy Valley ace pitcher Abby Holt.
“She’s a very good pitcher and throws hard,” Forrester said. “The biggest difference is that last time we swung at about 15, 20 pitches at our shoulders. Today, we waited on pitches down where we could handle it and we took advantage.”
Olivia Absher and Reagan Street scored Happy Valley’s runs. The Warriors struck out five times against Shackelford.
“Nothing really we could do, they were just better than us today,” said Happy Valley coach Cody Hyder. “I wish them luck. They’re in a tough spot tomorrow to win a doubleheader to get [to the tournament title game and clinch a regional tournament bid]. They can do it. Anybody can win this thing.”
East won the Region 1-AA title in 2019 and had a 2-1 record when the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19 pandemic). A late-season slump hindered the Patriots recently, but they hope to hit their stride at just the right time.
“Everything we want to do is still in front of us,” Forrester said. “It’s not over and we’re still fighting.”
