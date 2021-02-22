DISTRICT 1-AA GIRLS TOURNEY: Patriots defeat Cougars for title, 62-53

“We were a little frustrated, like, ‘How do some of these go in,’” Hare said. “She’s a great player. We knew that coming. We knew she was gonna score some points. …

“There toward the end the main goal was to make sure she didn’t go off too much. I think we did as good as we could.”

Central coach Kristi Walling was quick to credit the effort of Yarber, and noted the clutch play of East’s Hodge.

“We kind of made a decision to stop the others and make somebody step up, and Hodge stepped up,” Walling said. “That was the difference in the ball game. They had players that stepped up and we didn’t. …

“(Yarber) did what we needed her to do. She did everything we asked of her defensively. Offensively, I think she had 32. I mean I don’t know what else you could expect from somebody.”

East got nine points from senior wing Emma Aubrey – all from 3-point range. Junior point guard Riley Nelson added eight points and seven assists, and Hayley Grubb scored seven points.