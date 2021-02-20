DISTRICT 1-AA BOYS SEMIS: Sullivan East knocks off Unicoi County, 83-76

“I’m proud of my guys for hanging in there at the end, calming the storm a little bit. I’m proud of Clayton Ivester. I thought he battled all night. He took three charges that were huge plays for our basketball team. I’m proud of our guys. An ugly win’s a great win. Any win’s a great win.”

Ethan Bradford scored 15 points for East, which also got double-digit scoring from Ivester (12) and Braden Standbridge (10).

East hit its first six 3-point attempts, including three from Bartley and two by Bradford. Bartley’s 25-foot pull-up gave the Patriots an 18-12 lead.

But the Blue Devils kept pace thanks to junior point guard Bryson Peterson (15 points) and sophomore post Lucas Slagle (16 points). Peterson’s driving scoop gave the Devils a 23-20 lead with 1:16 left in a fast-paced first quarter.

East assumed control by ending the first half on a 13-3 run. It began with four different Patriots scoring in as many possessions.

“I would’ve liked to have played a little bit better defense in the first quarter,” Faver said. “I thought we took good shots. Dylan came out and hit that first one for us and kind of got us rolling. …