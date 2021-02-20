DISTRICT 1-AA BOYS SEMIS: Sullivan East knocks off Unicoi County, 83-76

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Sullivan East has a heck of a go-to guy in junior guard Dylan Bartley, but the Patriots are far from a one-trick pony.
Bartley scored 28 points and three teammates joined him double figures to help top-seeded East outlast Unicoi County, 83-76, in a District 1-AA semifinal Saturday at the Dyer Dome.
East (18-6) secured a home game for the regional tournament and will host Elizabethton (17-6) in the district championship game Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Unicoi County (16-13) will visit Sullivan South (11-11), which lost to Elizabethton in double overtime on Saturday.
East appeared ready to put the Blue Devils away early. Logan Murray’s driving basket made it 63-45 with 51 seconds left in the third quarter.
But Unicoi County got within 77-72 and had the ball when East’s Braden Standbridge came up with a steal and a save with 38 seconds left.
East hit just enough free throws to maintain a two-possession lead from there and escape a chippy atmosphere with a hard-fought triumph.
“It’s postseason basketball,” East first-year coach Dillon Faver said. “It’s two teams playing their absolute butts off to try and position themselves in the best position that we can for the next tournament. Unicoi’s a great team. They’ve got great coaches. And they came in and they battled.
“I’m proud of my guys for hanging in there at the end, calming the storm a little bit. I’m proud of Clayton Ivester. I thought he battled all night. He took three charges that were huge plays for our basketball team. I’m proud of our guys. An ugly win’s a great win. Any win’s a great win.”
Ethan Bradford scored 15 points for East, which also got double-digit scoring from Ivester (12) and Braden Standbridge (10).
East hit its first six 3-point attempts, including three from Bartley and two by Bradford. Bartley’s 25-foot pull-up gave the Patriots an 18-12 lead.
But the Blue Devils kept pace thanks to junior point guard Bryson Peterson (15 points) and sophomore post Lucas Slagle (16 points). Peterson’s driving scoop gave the Devils a 23-20 lead with 1:16 left in a fast-paced first quarter.
East assumed control by ending the first half on a 13-3 run. It began with four different Patriots scoring in as many possessions.
“I would’ve liked to have played a little bit better defense in the first quarter,” Faver said. “I thought we took good shots. Dylan came out and hit that first one for us and kind of got us rolling. …
“We were on the ropes a little bit (late), but we got a turnover and kind of weathered the storm. It’s about finishing. I thought we let ‘em back in a little bit because we kind of relaxed. You can’t do that with good teams.”
Unicoi County coach John Good was left to lament the turnover on the possession when his team could’ve gotten within a possession with 30-plus seconds remaining.
“We came down and tried to run a set, and we just didn’t execute,” Good said. “And we ended up turning the ball over. … I don’t question our kids’ effort. I thought our effort was great. I thought our execution was lacking. And again, 20-plus turnovers – you’re not gonna beat the Sisters of the Poor turning it over that many times.”
Peterson fouled out for Unicoi County and Slagle picked up his fourth foul when Ivester drew a charge with 37 seconds left in the third quarter.
Senior Robbie O’Dell made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the Blue Devils. Tyler Clouse and Grant Hensley scored 10 points apiece.
Elizabethton dealt East its lone loss in the Three Rivers Conference. Combo guard Jake Roberts scored 46 points to spearhead the upset.
“We know about Jake,” Faver said. “He played great. He played an unbelievable game at Elizabethton. He’s a tough kid, tough competitor and good basketball player. …
“Elizabethton’s a great team, got great coaches. It’s gonna be a battle. It’s gonna be entertaining – two great teams playing for a championship.”